Liverpool Studio Launches Hub to Support Local Businesses on TikTok Shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool-based Transmission Studio is helping local independent businesses to join the digital retail revolution by opening three professional studio spaces, which are designed specifically for hosting live events on TokTok Shop. The innovative livestreaming studio, located at Brunswick Business Centre, is the first in the city to introduce pay-as-you-go style studios dedicated to TikTok Shop.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Providing small business owners with prime facilities to help grow their presence on TikTok Shop, Transmission Studio is offering studio hire within its social shopping hub from just £100 for a three-hour session. The broadcast-ready studios include essentials such as professional grade lighting, interchangeable backdrops, sleek furniture and high-speed internet access. To help local entrepreneurs maximise sales on the platform, sister company Virtuopo, which is a certified TikTok Shop Partner Agency, is also offering bespoke coaching in presenting and producing live content, as well as social shopping strategy workshops.

"Our goal is to provide a studio environment where businesses of all sizes can come along and create high quality live content on TikTok Shop,” said Chris Holmes, Director at Transmission Studio and Virtuopo. “Most small businesses don’t have access to professional lighting, styled studios or experts they can turn to for advice on how to get started on TikTok Shop. We’re about to change this by introducing a social commerce hub, with studio hire on a pay-as-you-go model and professional support on hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We aim to make it easier for small businesses to tap into the live shopping trend, which can have a huge impact on generating engagement, increasing sales and driving growth. Our new studios have been specially created for TikTok Shop LIVEs and would be perfectly suited to local fashion retailers, beauty brands and tech start-ups who are keen to explore the business potential of the platform.”

Transmission Studio's Social Commerce Hub is Designed to Support Local Independent Businesses on TikTok Shop

According to Neilson IQ, TikTok Shop was the fastest growing online retailer in 2024.

Transmission Studios opened in 2023 as a space for livestreaming large-scale corporate events, webinars and virtual conferences. The green screen enabled virtual studio is also used for social shopping events, influencer livestreams, celebrity interviews, live music sessions, podcasts and photoshoots, as well as video and film production.

Studio spaces dedicated to TikTok Shop are available for hire across three prime slots daily, seven days a week. For further information, please visit transmissionstudio.co.uk.