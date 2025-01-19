Liverpool Teen Jess Smith Shines at Autosport International 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The engines have quieted, but the buzz surrounding Autosport International 2025 remains. Held at Birmingham’s NEC from January 9th to 12th, the UK’s largest motorsport event delivered an unforgettable experience for fans, professionals, and future stars of the racing world. Among them was Jess Smith, a 16-year-old motorsport media enthusiast from Liverpool, who left the event inspired and energised for the future.

“Autosport International 2025 was absolutely incredible—it exceeded my expectations, and I’m really happy that I got the opportunity to go,” Jess shared. “There were so many things to do and plenty of people to make connections with. The event was amazing for making contacts, and I met so many new people.”

The Stars of Autosport International

The event featured some of the biggest names in motorsport, including Oliver Bearman, rising F1 star with the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, who headlined the show with a meet-and-greet and a live interview. For Jess, this was the highlight of her weekend.

Vertu Mini challenge Race car

“Getting to meet Ollie was absolutely incredible, and the information we got from him during the live interview was very interesting,” she said. “It gave me an insight into the life of an F1/F2 driver.”

The event also celebrated 75 years of Formula 1, featuring iconic cars and memorabilia from the sport’s illustrious history. Attendees were treated to a walk through time, showcasing how the technology, style, and passion for racing have evolved over the decades.

Meanwhile, the Live Action Arena delivered breathtaking stunts, drifting, and live races that kept the energy high throughout the weekend.

An Event Packed with Opportunities

L – R F1 kids sports presenter -Scarlet Archer, Jess Smith, Max Dodds – F4 driver, Kai Bachini – F1 kids commentator, Nathan Tye - F4 Driver

Autosport International isn’t just about watching the action—it’s about connecting with the people and innovations that make motorsport special. From the Engineering Show, highlighting cutting-edge technology, to the Performance Hall, showcasing the best in tuning and modifications, there was something for every fan.

“The event was amazing for making contacts,” Jess added. “I met so many new people, and it was great to connect with others who share my passion for motorsport.”

Follow Jess’s Motorsport Journey

For Jess, Autosport International 2025 was more than an event—it was an opportunity to grow her presence in the motorsport world and share her experiences with her audience on Instagram at @js.tracksidemedia.

Ollie Bearman

From behind-the-scenes interviews to live-action footage, Jess captured the event’s essence, giving her followers a front-row seat to one of the most exciting weekends in motorsport.

Looking Ahead

Missed Autosport International this year? Don’t worry—the event is an annual celebration of motorsport excellence, and plans are already in motion for 2026. Whether you’re a die-hard racing fan or just discovering the thrill of motorsport, this is a must-attend event.

Find out more about Autosport International and stay updated for next year at autosportinternational.com

A Bright Future for Jess Smith

With her passion, drive, and a growing network of industry connections, Jess Smith is proving that age is no barrier when it comes to making an impact in motorsport media. As she continues to pursue her dream of working in F1 media, events like Autosport International serve as important stepping stones in her journey.

“Autosport International 2025 was absolutely incredible,” Jess said. “It’s events like this that remind me why I love this sport so much.”