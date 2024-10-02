Liverpool: The Dark Side Tour - returning this Halloween!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Walk in the footsteps of murderers, witches and ghosts on this after-dark Halloween tour of Liverpool.

SPECIAL HALLOWEEN EVENT 2024 - limited tickets available so book early!

Back for a second year, come and explore the dark side of Liverpool! Walk in the footsteps of murderers, witches and ghosts on this after-dark Halloween tour of Liverpool. This 1.5-hour special event will bring our dark past into light as you discover the truth behind Liverpool's dark history.

From the criminal courts of St George's Hall to horrific murders in Covent Gardens, and of course, public hangings, come and discover our dark history this Halloween weekend.

Liverpool: The Dark Side Tour

Join a fun, local guide and be prepare to see Liverpool in a new light on this Dark Side tour!

Highlights:

Gruesome Covent Garden Murder

The Torturous Main Bridewell Prison

The Black Widow Sisters

Heartless Water Street Hangings& much more!

Dates and times: 31st October-2nd November at 7pm

Duration: 1.5 hours

Price: £15pp

Meeting point: outside St George's Hall - near the Lion Statues!

Only aged 17+!