Liverpool Theatre School is on the lookout for talented performers

Liverpool Theatre School is aiming to discover some of the city’s most promising young performers as the centre of excellence launches its latest round of auditions.

Future stars are being invited to showcase their talent in front of a panel of judges to be in with a chance of earning a coveted place on an elite training course at the prestigious stage school, whose alumni can be seen performing on stages around the world.

Liverpool Theatre School has helped launch the careers of many professional dancers and musical theatre performers, with graduates going on to star in West End shows such as Mamma Mia!, Frozen, SIX and Wicked.

Closer to home, former student Timothy Lucas, is currently appearing in Love’s Labour’s Lost at Shakespeare North Playhouse, while Cameron Patmore, who also trained at Liverpool Theatre School, is appearing in the Blood Brothers UK tour, which is running at the Liverpool Empire until March 22.

Rehearsals in the studio at Liverpool Theatre School.

The highly regarded performing arts school, which counts Wayne Sleep OBE and Anita Dobson among its patrons, accepts only the most gifted students on its professional dance and musical theatre courses. A number of fully funded places and bursaries are awarded every year to help make professional training opportunities more accessible for talented students from working class backgrounds.

Maxine Ellis, Principal at Liverpool Theatre School, said: “The audition process allows us to uncover real talent as our panel of judges look out for stand out performances. It can be incredibly rewarding to find unique talent and we always look forward to meeting prospective students during the auditions for Liverpool Theatre School. I would encourage anyone who is serious about a career in dance or musical theatre to get in touch.

“All places on our elite training courses are allocated based on talent, ambition and audition performance, and there is financial support available for students who would otherwise struggle to afford the cost of full-time professional training. We hope to see some exceptional performances during our search for gifted students as we aim to identify and train the next generation of industry professionals.”

Liverpool Theatre School provides a range of elite training programmes, designed to provide students with the skills they need to succeed in the performing arts industry. These include diploma courses in dance and musical theatre (accredited by Trinity College London), BTEC courses in dance, musical theatre and performing arts, and a new BA Hons dance degree, delivered in partnership with Middlesex University, which is taught by industry professionals in both Liverpool and London.

Liverpool Theatre School Students Performing at the Move It dance convention in London.

As part of the professional training programmes at Liverpool Theatre School, students are regularly invited to perform at theatres across the region including the Hope Street Theatre and the Floral Pavillion. Students recently appeared on the main stage at the iconic Move It dance convention, headlined by Diversity, which took place at Excel London earlier this month.

As well as providing elite training, Liverpool Theatre School also offers coaching for under 16s through its Junior Academy. Established in 1939, Liverpool Theatre School is one of the city’s longest running performing arts schools. The centre of excellence is located on the edge of the creative quarter at Liverpool Central Studios, 35 Sefton Street, Liverpool, L8 5SL.

Auditions for professional training at Liverpool Theatre School will take place on March 23 and April 27. To register, please visit liverpooltheatreschool.co.uk. Follow Liverpool Theatre School on Instagram and Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news.