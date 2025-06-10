Liverpool Theatre School presents 'You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown'

Liverpool Theatre School’s graduating students are set to bring classic Peanuts characters to life during a heart-warming performance of You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The uplifting musical, starring talented final year Level 6 Musical Theatre Diploma students, will run at the Hope Street Theatre from 16 -17 June.

Based on the comic strip Peanuts by Charles M Schulz, Liverpool Theatre School’s charming production follows Charlie Brown and his endearing friends - Lucy, Linus, Schroeder, Sally and Snoopy - as they navigate the simple joys and challenges of childhood. Promising a delightful evening of nostalgia and song, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown captures the essence of growing up, exploring everything from simple pleasures like baseball games and flying kites to the pressures of school and romance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Directed by Sharon Byatt, with musical direction from Jordan Alexander, the production is the culmination of three years of professional training and artistic development for Liverpool Theatre School’s graduating students. As one of their last performances together as a group, the musical provides an opportunity to showcase their acting, singing and dance skills before they go on to work in the industry.

Liverpool Theatre School's graduating students are set to perform at the Hope Street Theatre.

“This production is more than just a show, it’s a celebration of our talented final year students as they come to the end of their musical theatre training and prepare for life as professional performers,” said Liverpool Theatre School Principal Maxine Ellis. “I’m incredibly proud of how much every one of our graduating students has grown over the last few years, both as performers and individuals. We’re really looking forward to putting on a fantastic show - everyone is welcome to join us for an evening of laughter, nostalgia and toe tapping tunes.”

Liverpool Theatre School, whose patrons include dance legend Wayne Sleep OBE and musical theatre star Anita Dobson, accepts only the most talented students on its professional training programmes in musical theatre and dance. The centre of excellence boasts a long list of alumni with graduates going on to join the cast of hit shows such as Mamma Mia!, Frozen, SIX, Starlight Express, Blood Brothers and Wicked.

The performing arts school, located near the city’s creative quarter on Sefton Street, aims to provide the next generation of professional performers with the skills required for a successful career in the industry. As part of its commitment to making high level musical theatre and dance training more accessible to working class performers, Liverpool Theatre School offers a number of fully funded places and bursaries every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for Liverpool Theatre School’s production of You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown are available from Ticketquarter at £18 / £10.25 (concessions), including booking fee. To find out more about Liverpool Theatre School, please visit liverpooltheatreschool.co.uk.