Liverpool tradespeople nail semi-final place in Screwfix competition

Paul Clark from the Wirral and Steve Cook from Wallasey have secured semi-final spots in the national award. One overall winner set to take home a £20,000/ €20,000 prize bundle of tools, tech, and training.

Paul Clark, a plumbing and heating engineer from the Wirral and Steve Cook, an electrician from Wallasey, have reached the semi-finals of Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024.

Paul, 54, who owns Concept Plumbing & Heating, has more than 30 years’ experience working in the trade. Paul showcased his dedication, commitment and professionalism in the initial application, which secured him a place in the semi-finals for the national award.

He has been in the industry now for over 27 years and is a third generation plumbing and heating engineer. Paul has a strong social media presence, which he uses to help inspire those thinking of joining the trade, showcasing the amazing work plumbers do.

Paul Clark from the Wirral

Steve, 48, who owns S.C. Electrical Contractors, has been in the trade for more than 20 years. Working across the Wirral area, Steve teams up with his son, a second-year apprentice, priding themselves on the strong reputation they have both built for their business.

Now each will compete against 26 other top tradespeople from across the UK and the Republic of Ireland, for a chance to be shortlisted as a finalist.

If successful, Paul and Steve will become one of just 10 finalists to take part in the in-person final to be held at Screwfix LIVE, on 27th September 2024. Here, a panel of industry experts will put each tradesperson through their paces before selecting this year’s overall champion.

The winner will be crowned Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024 and take home a fantastic trade bundle made up of tools, tech, and training worth £20,000 / €20,000.

Paul comments: “To receive the call that I’d made it to the semi-finals of the Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024 was unbelievable. I never thought I’d get this far to be honest.”

Steve comments: “Reaching the national final in September would be such a great achievement, especially when you look at the calibre of the other tradespeople I’m up against.”

Race to join the Hall of Fame

With the national award now in its the 15th year, Paul and Steve hope to join the Screwfix Top Tradesperson Hall of Fame in 2024, taking a place alongside reigning champion Astrid Arnold, a Devon-based carpenter, who claimed the accolade in 2023.

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director at Screwfix, said: “The nation’s tradespeople are often unsung heroes, working tirelessly day in and day out with the upmost passion and dedication. Our long-running national award aims to shine a light on the very best of them, recognising the outstanding work tradespeople deliver and the impact they have within their communities.

“Once again we’ve been blown away by the strength of the applications we’ve received for Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024. Each of our semi-finalists has already proved themselves as an ambassador for their trade and I wish them all the very best of luck as they look to gain a place in September’s national final.”

To find out more about Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024, please visit screwfix.com/stt