Liverpool waterfront becomes New York for TV drama
A Woman of Substance is about the inspiring journey of Emma Harte, a poor maid from the countryside in Yorkshire who works her way up to become a powerful and successful businesswoman.
Based on the bestselling novel by Barbara Taylor Bradford, the story was a huge hit for Channel 4 when it was first made into a drama 40 years ago. Now, a new eight-part version is being filmed, starting in Yorkshire this April, with Vera star Brenda Blethyn playing the main role.
Filming was carried out in Liverpool today, with bright yellow taxis and old-fashioned cars with New York license plates seen outside the well-known Royal Liver Building. Here are 14 photos showing the film crew getting everything ready this morning.
Katherine Jakeways said: “I was a child in the '80s, when A Woman of Substance was on every bookstand, every glass-topped coffee table and hidden, well-thumbed, under every pillow. The original Channel 4 adaptation was packed full of rolling Yorkshire hills, hairspray, shoulder pads and heaving bosoms and I desperately wanted in."
"It’s an incredible thrill for me to bring this blockbusting, epic saga of ambition, lust, and revenge back to exactly where it belongs, Channel 4. And, we hope, doing justice to those twin feminist icons: the unstoppable Emma Harte and the original, inspirational Woman of Substance herself, Barbara Taylor Bradford.”
The series will star Brenda Blethyn as Emma Harte and Jessica Reynolds as a younger version of Emma.
Brenda Blethyn said, “I’m overjoyed to be taking on this iconic role, in the footsteps of the great Deborah Kerr. As a fan of Barbara Taylor Bradford, it is an unmissable opportunity to play the fierce Emma Harte.”