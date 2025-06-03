Liverpool workers get just 15 days of 'me time' a year

More than 36% of Brits living in Liverpool get less than 15 days of ‘me time’ a year, according to new research.

A new study of working adults by bus operator Stagecoach Merseyside and South Lancashire found that whilst the average time Brits get is 62 minutes per day, a large proportion of Brits living in Liverpool get less than 60 minutes, accounting for 15 of ‘me time’ a year.

It’s vital for those in full-time work to secure enough time for themselves, and without their ‘me time’, 22% of Liverpool workers say they get slightly irritable or uneasy at work, whilst 19% say they become very stressed and overwhelmed.

According to the research, more than 59% of Liverpool workers say their commute is vitally important when it comes to getting in their ‘me time’ and with the average commute now lasting an hour a day, utilising it could actually double Brits’ ‘me time’ in a year.

Given these findings, Stagecoach Merseyside and South Lancashire is calling for working Brits to boost their ‘me time’ by using the bus for their commutes – giving them time and headspace back.

Debra Goodwin, Chief Commercial Officer at Stagecoach, said: “In today’s non-stop world, taking time out to think, relax or even breathe is now more important than ever. One week of ‘me time’ a year simply isn’t enough.

“According to our research, working Brits can double their ‘me time’, simply by using the bus on their commute. So let someone else do the driving, press pause on your day and scroll, read, listen, or just stare out of the window for a bit on your ‘me time’ machine.”

In a world where mental wellness and burnout are becoming hot topics, the importance of ‘me time’ is arguably more important than ever. When asked how they would use more ‘me time’ if they had it, over a quarter (26%) of Liverpool Brits said they would choose to rest or sleep.

With more time on the bus, Brits said they would use the time to themselves to do the following activities:

Top Ten Bus Activities in Liverpool

Listening to music or podcasts (32%) Scrolling on social media (38%) Just chilling / doing nothing (36%) People watching (25%) Playing mobile games (32%) Catching up on messages or DMs (28%) Catching up on emails (16%) Watching Netflix or YouTube (14%) Daydreaming or deep thinking (13%) Online shopping or browsing (1%)