Liverpool's Arkwright in title Boxing Contention Following Blackpool Victory

Liverpool boxer Sean Arkwright is enjoying a very busy year having now won three bouts in the space of three months after a two-year absence from the ring. All three bouts were organised by Arkwright’s manager Steve Wood’s V IP Promotions with the first two takingplace at Grand Central Hall and the third at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

“I felt a little bit flat in this most recent fight and am still recovering from a hand injury, but I did what I needed to win all six rounds and beat Dzmitry Atrokhau” explained Arkwright. “He was an elusive boxer, and openings were difficult as he concentrated on his defence. The second fight on 6th July had been my first six rounder when I boxed experienced Yorkshireman Jake Bray. I was happier with that performance as I showed that I can cope with longer bouts. Just four weeks previously I’d boxed another tricky opponent in Grimsby’s Tom Ramsden who’d won just the week before. I kept him on the back foot and took every round comfortably, so I quickly got rid of any ring rust.”

Twenty-four-year-old Arkwright from Wavertree works part-time on the railway. The former student of St. Francis Xavier’s Catholic Academy started boxing aged ten at The Salisbury ABC following in the footsteps of a grandfather “who was a strong amateur and my main inspiration. I had a successful amateur career winning 34 of my 45 bouts as well as multiple regional titles and twice reaching national semi-finals. I got a silver medal at Monkstown Box Cup only just losing the final to a European silver medallist.”

Liverpool Boxer Sean Arkwright

Middleweight Arkwright now trains at Kirkdale ABC under Stephen Harkin, JJ Cunningham and Paul Davis. His professional licence was suspended for two years following what he describes as “a regrettable incident which led to a tough period in my life for my mental health, but which gave me time to develop physically and build up mental strength by being constantly in the gym.” Coach Harkin agrees, stating “this is a big year for Sean who’s moving on after a setback. He did the job again last Saturday. There’s much more excitement to come in his boxing.”

Arkwright has now won all twenty-eight rounds in his professional contests on points and hopes his fans won’t have to wait long to see him box again. “I’m keen to stay busy now I’m back in the game and I’m grateful to Steve Wood for providing frequent opportunities. I’m hoping for another match before Christmas and next year to box for a central area title and then an English title. My ambition for my club is to see Everton at the top of the Premier League and me at the top of the British middleweight rankings.”

Arkwright describes himself as a “sociable person whose other love is Everton Football Club. I also have a big fan base which helps with selling tickets to fights which all boxers at my level must do. I also need more sponsors. I’m deeply grateful to Gated Security, Rosscon Training Ltd., Laguna Clothing, Firm Builders and Cheshire Drylining.”

Individuals or companies considering offering sponsorship should contact Sean Arkwright on Instagram at seanarkwright7 or by e-mailing him at [email protected]. If interested in boxing training at Kirkdale ABC contact Stephen Harkin on 07791 670887 or at [email protected] .