Liverpool's hottest drag events this Pride Month

The arrival of June means one thing: Pride Month has officially landed and Liverpool isn’t holding back. This amazing city plays host to some incredible drag themed events all year round, but with Pride Month in full swing, there’s no better time to gather your favourite people, soak up the atmosphere and experience something unforgettable!

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With that in mind, I chatted to the party pros at Book a Party and Bottomless Brunch, before going for a virtual wander and checking out their highly recommended drag experiences; from hilarious Benidorm Bingo nights to Diva Bottomless Brunch, there’s a drag event in this city for everyone.

So whether you're out and proud, questioning, or here to celebrate with the incredible LGBTQIA+ community, these events are all about being your brilliant, authentic self - this month and then every month after that. Just how it should be.

Fancy a unique cocktail workshop hosted by a fierce and fabulous queen?

Price: From £22 pp

Duration: 1 hour

Availability: Fridays & Saturdays

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you like your cocktails with a side of sass, then you’ll love this private drag queen masterclass that’s hosted by the brilliant FunnyBoyz! With feather boas, fierce heels and endless hilarity from start to finish, this is the perfect choice for a celebration or fun day out.

Top drinks & entertainment from the queens at FunnyBoyz

On the day, your guest of honour will be whisked behind the bar, and taught how to mix up some tasty cocktails under the watchful eye of their fabulous drag queen mixologist.

They’ll shake up three delicious drinks, dished out to the group in cheeky little shot glasses. The rest of the gang will then vote on their favourite, and everyone will then enjoy a full glass of the winning concoction. If that’s not enough, there’s even a photoshoot on offer in the VIP drag bar!

Good to know: Funnyboyz recommends allocating an hour before and after the class so you can enjoy the UK's No 1 Drag Queen Show-Bar experience to the max.

Head to Liverpool's epic afternoon drag party at Moloko!

Price: £25 pp

Duration: 3 hours

Availability: Fridays & Saturdays

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bar crawls are always fun. But a bar crawl hosted by two incredible queens? Even better. This one’s absolutely wild, so you’re guaranteed an incredible time. Expect the likes of games, shots, and more innuendos than you’ll know what to do with.

This outrageously fun experience available from Sleep Liverpool is the perfect way to discover some of the city’s hottest spots; you’ll be guided by your charming hosts, who will take you to four of Liverpool’s best bars. Get ready for a full tray of shots on arrival at each bar - just remember to pace yourselves huns.

After the crawl ends on a high, the queens will sashay you straight to one of the city’s nightclubs, and yes, entry’s all sorted! So what are you waiting for? Heels on, drinks up!

Good to know: The bar crawl meeting point is at Revolver Bar - don’t forget your I.D!

Price: £25 pp

Duration: 3 hours

Availability: Fridays

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skint and can't make it to Benidorm? No stress, because Benidorm Bar (Yes, it’s inspired by the iconic TV show) is bringing those classic holiday vibes straight to the heart of Liverpool with their Benidorm Bingo events. Here, classic number calling meets complete and utter cabaret chaos.

Hosted by Liverpool’s sharpest-tongued queens, this is bingo with a filthy twist; look forward to plenty of innuendos, prizes, and belly laughs for days. Oh, and did we mention there’s fizz on arrival and unlimited popcorn throughout?

So forget everything you know about traditional bingo, cos this ain’t it! This bingo event is all about embracing your wild side for a night that’s filled to the brim with mischief.

Good to know: After Benidorm Bingo wraps up, you’re welcome to stick around and party until late!

Price: £62.57 pp

Duration: 3 hours

Availability: Saturdays & Sundays

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ready to brunch and party with drag royalty? Then get set for the Ultimate Diva Drag Brunch at Blundell’s Supper Club - Liverpool’s uber-glam spot. And as you’d probably expect, this brunch is anything but ordinary. Brace yourselves for incredibly fierce drag cabaret, naughty games like twerk-offs and lip sync battles, plus surprise guests (yes, even the ones from RuPaul’s Drag Race).

But that’s not all, because you’ll also be spoiled with cheeky Benidorm-style bingo, a rather saucy spin-the-wheel, and more sass than you can shake a sequin at. And the best part? Each guest will also tuck into a tasty one-course meal, along with 90 full minutes of free-flowing drinks. Take your pick from bottomless prosecco, beer, wine, cocktails, and more. It’s bold, it’s boozy, and it’s definitely an experience you won’t forget… no matter how much you drink.

Good to know: There’s two time slots to choose from here, so if the morning session is too early to start knocking back the prosecco, then go for the afternoon option instead!

Price: £20 pp

Duration: 2 hours

Availability: Saturdays

Can’t wait ‘til the evening? No worries, because the gang at Moloko Liverpool hosts one of the hottest daytime parties around. Prepare yourselves for that big drag energy, non-stop entertainment and audience participation of all manners which includes hilarious games, challenges and giveaways. Not only that, each person in your group will enjoy a glass of prosecco on arrival to get things started the right way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’ll even be the chance to get a photo with the queens themselves, before settling down for the main event - the dazzling cabaret show. These queens really know how to get their crowds going and will have everyone up on their feet, strutting their stuff and having the best afternoon ever.

Good to know: Heels optional, sass non-negotiable. These queens don’t do quiet, so expect high energy, endless laughs, and some saucy surprises along the way.