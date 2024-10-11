Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool’s largest wedding show returns this October following a huge debut event last February! The Wedding Show is coming to Liverpool’s Exhibition Centre on the waterfront on Sat 19th and Sun 20th October — featuring over 80 suppliers, catwalks, live music, VIP experiences and more!

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s largest wedding show returns this October following a huge debut event last February! The Wedding Show is coming to Liverpool’s Exhibition Centre on the waterfront on Sat 19th and Sun 20th October — featuring over 80 suppliers, catwalks, live music, VIP experiences and more!

Last February’s showcase was an overwhelming success, with over 2,000 people attending over the two day wedding extravaganza! This second huge event aims to be even better — with incredible suppliers, Stage & Sound catwalks featuring E-Muze Entertainment, live music, a VIP club and so much more!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the weekend of Sat 19th and Sun 20th October, from 10am — 4pm on both days, guests can peruse and sample a wide range of wedding suppliers — from wedding venues to transport, cakes to invitations, photographers to jewellery, and everything in between! Meanwhile there’s live catwalks, live entertainment from wedding musicians and plenty of fizz!

The Wedding Show Catwalk

A must for anyone who is engaged or anyone planning to get married, The Wedding Show will blow you away! Standard tickets cost just £8, whilst there are VIP tickets for £20 that include fast entry, access into the VIP club featuring exclusive live music from E-Muze Entertainment, a luxury goody bag and a complimentary welcome drink!

Co-Founder Lindsey Devlin said: “We’re so excited for this next huge event that will be even bigger and better than our first one last February. It was such a fantastic showcase and the feedback was amazing but this time we’re taking it to the next level! It’s much more than just a wedding show — it’s a huge event!”

Co-Founder Vikki Sweeney added: “It really is a wedding show with a difference — with so much going on and the most incredible catwalk shows! Whatever you need for a wedding such as venues, wedding dresses, cakes, transport, entertainment, photographers, jewellery, catering, you name it we’ll be showcasing it! Even if you’re not engaged and just thinking about it, come along for some fun and inspiration!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsey and Vikki also arrange venue based wedding shows throughout the year. There’s a forthcoming show at the majestic Knowsley Hall on Sunday 6th October and one at St. Helens Town Hall on Sunday 3rd November — FREE tickets can be acquired via the website.

Liverpool’s largest wedding show returns this October following a huge debut event last February! The Wedding Show is coming to Liverpool’s Exhibition Centre on the waterfront on Sat 19th and Sun 20th October — featuring over 80 suppliers, catwalks, live music, VIP experiences and more!

The Liverpool Wedding Show / Sat 19th – Sun 20th Oct 2024, 10am-4pm / Liverpool Exhibition Centre, Kings Dock, Liverpool, L3 4FP

Visit The Wedding Show WEBSITE

Follow The Wedding Show on FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM