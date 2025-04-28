Liverpudlian pharmacy worker scoops Charity Champion award following fundraising for local families

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pharmacy worker from Liverpool who raises money for a children’s charity has been awarded a charity champion award.

Patricia Morris who works at the Liverpool Road branch in Huyton was given the honour following her fundraising for Zoe’s Place in the city.

Bestway Healthcare, the parent company of Well Pharmacy, Lexon, Medhub and Wardles & Son, proudly recognises the outstanding contributions of its dedicated colleagues at this year's Bestway Healthcare Awards.

The annual awards celebrate and recognise the unwavering commitment of Bestway Healthcare colleagues to deliver exceptional care and service.

Patricia Morris with Bestway Healthcare Chief Wholesale Officer Jeremy Meader

Among the recipients of this year's awards is Patricia Morris from Huyton - Liverpool Road who has been awarded the Charity Champion for her exemplary performance in her role as a pharmacist in the community.

Despite a bustling workload at Huyton - Liverpool Road, Pat has been an advocate of Zoe's Place in Liverpool for many years.

Zoe's Place is a local charity to her store supporting babies, children, and their families who are faced with life-limiting, life-threatening or complex medical conditions.

In recent months Zoe's Place have needed to raise additional funds to secure a new premises or face closure.

Pat decided to raise funds for Zoe's Place by buying water from a wholesaler and selling it in store for a donation, raising £250 per month on average since January 2024.

She has established herself as a beacon of excellence in community pharmacy and a worthy winner of charity champion.

Greg Pateras, Chief Executive Officer at Bestway Healthcare, said: "Across Bestway Healthcare, our colleagues come together with a shared purpose—to positively impact the lives of our patients and customers, while also driving progress within the business and the pharmacy sector.

"That’s why celebrating the dedication and achievements of both individuals and teams is so important—it helps ensure they remain confident, appreciated, and proud of the work they do every day."

The Bestway Healthcare Awards serve as an opportunity to celebrate the outstanding achievements and contributions of colleagues who go above and beyond in their respective roles.

As a leader in the healthcare industry, Bestway Healthcare remains committed to fostering a culture of inclusion, recognition and appreciation for its employees, empowering them to continue delivering exceptional service and care to their communities.