LIVHOME chooses Liverpool for launch

New furniture and lifestyle brand LIVHOME has chosen Racecourse Retail Park in Liverpool for the location of its first UK store.

Part of long-established furniture design and manufacturing company HSL, LIVHOME is a new concept that will disrupt the industry making it easy for consumers to find great quality furniture that balances comfort and functionality with modern styling.

Utilising its ergonomic expertise, the team has curated a stunning interior design-led collection that is aspirational and accessible, taking inspiration from both British heritage and sleek European styling to offer a breath of fresh air in a stagnant marketplace.

The result is a beautifully crafted collection of functional pieces that provide the ultimate in ergonomical comfort and wellbeing without comprising on aesthetics, delivering something truly different for customers and their homes and supported with an unparalleled in store experience and service.

Launching this month, the flagship LIVHOME showroom will showcase a desirable selection of in house British manufactured statement upholstery and beds, along with additional lifestyle collections from carefully selected complementary partners including Guiseppe Nicoletti, Himolla, Hsl, Hypnos, Harrison Spinks and Stressless.

It will be the only store outside of London to stock the full collection of incredible beds from Swedish lifestyle brand Carpe Diem.

Commercial director at HSL Leanne Eastwood has been leading the product development team behind LIVHOME. She explains: “Over time, both product design and service in the furniture market have become mundane, mediocre and confusing for customers who are increasingly concerned about making mistakes with high value purchases.

“We know good furniture and aim to provide a fresh approach for design-orientated consumers looking for furniture and lifestyle products that make them feel as good as they look. Setting new standards for quality and style and delivering exceptional customer service, we are confident that consumers will appreciate the collection and enjoy the browsing experience in the showroom.”

In addition to the in store experience, LIVHOME plans to deliver an enhanced online experience for consumers making it easy to browse the website, using the latest technology to lead customers seamlessly from initial browsing to configuring their ideal pieces to create a truly personal ambience within their home.

The new LIVHOME store will officially open in Aintree in December after which the plan is to roll out the concept to carefully selected UK cities over the next two to five years.

LIVHOME is a new concept from HSL; a long established and family-run Yorkshire-based business with 55+ years expertise in quality furniture making. Building on its strong heritage and enviable reputation, HSL has created LIVHOME to provide beautifully crafted furniture that perfectly eases the body and mind.