Art and Design students from West Lancashire College are preparing to showcase their work at the upcoming college exhibition and invite the local community to view their incredible creations!

The College will stage their own annual end of year exhibition at their campus in Skelmersdale, with a special launch event on the evening of Wednesday 12th June 5.30pm-7pm.

The event is open to the public and provides a wonderful opportunity to see outstanding artwork created by the college Art and Design students, which includes fine art, photography, fashion, film, graphics, illustration and much more! If you are unable to make the opening night, the exhibition is open to the public 10am – 4pm Monday to Thursday, until the 10th of June.

Lecturers Louise Curran and Gary Owens said, “we are so excited to share the fabulous work of our students with the Identity exhibition. The theme has really caught their imaginations and there is such a variety in their outcomes, from fine art to textiles, filmmaking, photography and sculpture. We are so pleased to have so many more students in Art & Design this year and this promises to be a show with something for everyone.”

Local artists showcase work at college exhibition