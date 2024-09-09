Local charity boss announced as top 30 leader

A local charity CEO has been announced on the list of the National Social Care Top 30 leaders, the list compiled by Care talk magazine compromising of a range of innovators, pioneers and game changes within the social care field

Paul Growney is the CEO of charity Caring Connections, that delivers social care services across Merseyside. The charity works as one of Knowsleys MBCs lead providers in the provision of domiciliary care in Knowsley, alongside delivering across Sefton and Liverpool.

Paul has innovated in the development of social care models that prioritise social value in conjunction with social care, now the charity also delivers a fully funded bereavement counselling service to local residents alongside a newly launched social inclusion project.

The charity has provided employment opportunities to many local residents, including traineeship schemes, apprenticeship programmes and befriending opportunities. Caring Connections also specialises in the provision of care services to individuals affected by homelessness working closely in partnership with The Whitechapel Centre and Liverpool YMCA.

Paul has also been shortlisted as finalist for the National Social Value leader in Social Care Award.

He said ‘I am proud to be part of this list however most importantly proud to continuing to work hard for local communities. As a charity we have been supporting vulnerable adults across Merseyside now for over 32 years and want this continue for 32 more. It’s a tough sector to work in however working with likeminded people committed to the best outcomes for people makes it worthwhile’

