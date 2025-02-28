Local college hosts annual Rotary exhibition

West Lancashire College are pleased to be hosting the winner’s exhibition of the Rotary Young Artists Competition, which is a collaboration between Rotary Ormskirk Clocktower, 10 local primary schools and students from the Art and Design course at the College.

The national competition has been designed to encourage young people to be creative, develop 2D art-making skills and to express themselves. The theme for this year is ‘Wonderful Water.’ The competition heats are being held all over the UK and the winner from this year’s local entries will progress to a District Final, with a possibility of reaching the National Final.

Art and Design Level 3 students from West Lancashire College have curated the exhibition, which is displayed in The Atrium, as part of their annual work experience.

Gary Owens, Art and Design lecturer said, “Working with the Rotary Clocktower Ormskirk team on this exhibition has provided our students with a fantastic opportunity to gain work experience as a gallery assistant, to develop professional skills in image mounting and installing a show for a client. All our students were impressed and touched by the quality of the pieces that the school children had produced. They worked hard as a team to finish everything by a deadline, and we are proud of their commitment to their work experience.”

The exhibition will be open to the public on Wednesday 5th and Wednesday 12th March from 4pm until 5pm at West Lancashire College, College Way, Skelmersdale WN8 6DX, and everyone welcome to attend. On arrival to the college, please report to Learner Services at the front of the campus.

If you would like to find out about the range of Art and Design courses available at the college please contact the team [email protected] / 01695 52300, or visit their website: www.westlancs.ac.uk