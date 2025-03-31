Local College hosts upcoming Open Event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Lancashire College invites the local community to their final Open Event of the 24-25 academic year on Thursday 1st May from 4.30pm until 7pm.

As an award-winning institution, the College offers a wide variety of study programmes designed for both school leaves and adults. With options ranging from BTECs and T Levels to Advanced Level 3 courses, there is something for everyone no matter what your career ambition. For those who are uncertain which step to take, the college’s Learner Services team will be there to guide and support you.

At the event, guests will have the chance to tour the College’s outstanding facilities, including recently upgraded digital suites equipped with cutting-edge technology, a mock hospital ward for Health and Social Care students, as well as a simulated Primary classroom for Early Years Education students. Plus many other exceptional teaching spaces including the School of Science, Advanced Construction & Engineering Centre, Sports Massage suite and The Hair & Beauty Lounge.

You can also find out more about the College’s fully funded national and international educational trips, this summer, students will be attending a two-week industry placement in Germany, Spain, Malta and Cyprus, with more destinations planned for 2026!

Gareth Sutton, Vice Principal of West Lancashire College commented, “I’m incredibly proud of our college, our dedicated staff and the outstanding achievements of our students. With recent investment in our facilities and our exceptional teaching, learning and support, there has never been a better time to join us. Whether your future ambitions are university, full-time employment or an Apprenticeship, we look forward to welcoming you onto campus on Thursday 1st May 2025 where we will guide you in your next steps.”

The college invites anyone to pop along to the Open Event on Thursday 1st May from 4.30pm until 7pm. You can register your free place on their Event Brite page or contact the college direct on 01695 52300 / [email protected]