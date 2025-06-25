Local couple win business award
The award was presented at the Puddle Ducks annual conference earlier this year and is testament to their hard work and dedication. Recognising the couple’s commitment to running Puddle Ducks Chester, Wirral and North Wales, over the last 18 years and providing award winning swimming lessons to families across the area.
Their passion for supporting their team’s career progression and personal development through training and accreditation, as well as supporting their fellow franchisees, has earnt them this accolade, with Puddle Ducks’ Director and Head of Aquatics, Ali Beckman commenting: “Jay and Chris are amazing examples of how to embrace change and seek out new opportunities. They are so enthusiastic and are a real asset to the Puddle Ducks team."
Adding to this, Jay commented: “We are thrilled to have won this award. It’s an honour to receive recognition for our commitment to the Puddle Ducks brand, the wider network and of course the wonderful children that we teach to swim”.
He concluded: “The award is also a result of the efforts of our entire team inside and outside the water, our wonderful customers, teachers, care team, marketing department, and poolside assistants”.