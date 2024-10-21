Local man wins big at Care Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Caring Connections Annual Care Awards celebrates front line home care workers that have gone the extra mile in supporting vulnerable adults across the North West.

There were 12 awards presented on the night with the central award of the evening being the coveted Caring Connections Employee of the year Award. The charity currently employs 240 staff, and this award celebrates an individual who has stood out amongst peers and shown consistent passion and dedication to supporting others.

This year’s winner was local resident Brian Nolan who is employed as Reablement Manager at Caring Connections. Brian has developed and built a service supporting the regions homeless / at risk of homelessness population through the provision of targeted care and support services. His work spans across hostels / hotels and a range of accommodations in the region, managing a team of reablement workers with the aim of supporting people both with their care needs and to regain independence. Brian also leads on the care aspects on the Whitechapel Centres Hospital Discharge service.

Paul Growney CEO of Caring Connections ‘Brian has worked with us now for a number of years and he is a stand out in all aspects of his work, he is kind, dedicated and caring. He regularly works in the most complex situations with individuals with very complex needs, all the while with a smile on his face and putting others before himself. He embodies everything that we stand for as a charity, treating people equally with compassion, never judging always with a focus on building independence. We are so proud to provide Brian with his employee of the year award’.

Caring Connections is a registered charity that delivers social care services and community projects across the Northwest. If you would like to know more, please visit www.caringconnections.org.uk