Local Mum Shares Insights for Parents of Neurodivergent Children in New Book

Cheshire mum Jessica Whalley’s powerful new book, The Autistic Mom, sheds light on her deeply personal journey as an autistic and ADHD mother raising a nonverbal autistic son. This candid book is a must-read for parents of neurodivergent children, adults navigating their own neurodivergence, and anyone interested in understanding autism and ADHD more deeply.

In The Autistic Mom, Whalley offers an unflinchingly honest account of her life, navigating motherhood while facing her own undiagnosed autism and ADHD - until receiving her diagnosis at age 38. Her story resonates with parents and caregivers alike and provides invaluable insight for those who may be struggling with their own neurodivergence or are still waiting for a diagnosis.

The Autistic Mom isn't just a memoir—it's an essential guide for those raising neurodivergent children, particularly women, who are often overlooked when it comes to ADHD and autism diagnoses. Studies show that 50–75% of women with ADHD in the UK are undiagnosed, a statistic that makes Jessica’s story all the more vital for many readers. Her raw and vulnerable writing will offer a sense of validation, solidarity, and hope for women, parents, and families everywhere.

"Reading The Autistic Mom is like having a heart-to-heart conversation with someone who truly gets it," says one reader. "Jessica’s words are helping me understand my child—and myself—better than I ever thought possible."

Jessica’s exploration and decision to pursue assessment for herself and her commitment to supporting her son in every way possible will strike a chord with anyone who’s ever felt overwhelmed by the complexities of neurodivergence. With increasing pressure on the UK government to better support autistic children and adults, The Autistic Mom arrives at a crucial moment in the conversation surrounding neurodivergence.

The Autistic Mom is not just a personal story; it’s a practical guide brimming with advice for parents and caregivers who need support. The book combines Jessica’s journey with tips on navigating the world of autism and ADHD, positive strategies for coping with challenges, and inspiration for those who need a lifeline as they care for their children or themselves.

April is Neurodiversity Awareness Month. Jessica says: "This month is a celebration of our community, it’s a chance to share the beauty that is difference and the magic that neurodivergent minds bring to the world, alongside campaigning for better understanding, acceptance and positivity."

The Autistic Mom is available from Amazon priced £13.99