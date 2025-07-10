Local primary school opens immersive innovation exhibition to the public

Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Primary School in New Brighton has, this week, opened its annual showcase to resounding success with members of the public praising pupils’ passion.

Taking place from Monday 7 July until Friday 11 July, this year’s exhibition, which is open to all between 9am and 5pm, is a celebration of imagination, technology and the power of young minds to shape a better world.

The immersive exhibition, titled ‘Inspiring Futures Through Innovation’, is split into 10 zones and takes visitors on a journey of exploration, as they see how all pupils of Ss. Peter & Paul, from nursery to Year 6, have engaged with technology as creators, thinkers and problem-solvers.

Travelling through tunnels and tents, in what is usually the school’s hall, to each zone, visitors can see the work of individual year groups who have focused on an area of innovation including coding, gaming, AI and social media.

Zone 4: Year 3’s E-Waste and E-Sports Hub

The multimedia exhibition aims to spark community conversations by inspiring visitors through the power of technology as they reflect on the past and take a look into the future, whilst at the same time challenging current trends.

Assistant education director, Mark Bellamy, who visited the exhibition earlier in the week, said: “This highlights inspirational leadership by the headteacher and his staff, demonstrating imaginative curriculum design that engages the whole school and local community. Most importantly, it also inspires the children to achieve beyond their wildest dreams.”

The exhibition includes local projects such as ‘Fairgrounds of the Future’ which was created by Year 1 pupils who have designed and built new fairground rides for New Brighton, having been inspired by conversations with parents and grandparents, using LEGO robotics and coding software with the support of local Wirral business hi-impact.

A Year 1 pupil said: “I loved coding on the iPads to make the fairground of the future. It was fun listening to our parents about New Brighton in the past too.”

Ss. Peter & Paul's pupils focused on local projects such as New Brighton's 'Fairgrounds of the Future'

It also features wider-reaching projects such as ‘Technology Through Time – Past, Present and Future Homes’, which saw Year 4 pupils work with West Kirby architect, Mr Colin Usher of MicroArchiTecture, to understand how humans have lived through the ages before envisioning their own futuristic, intelligent and sustainable living spaces.

To support with this project, Year 4 pupils visited University of Liverpool, where they were able to learn more about engineering through the creation of paper aeroplanes before using AI to understand how to make them travel further.

One visitor to the exhibition left the following comment in ‘The Innovation Café’, that allows the public to unwind and reflect after the immersive experience: “A super showcase based on a relevant aspect of our lives. The children’s learning shows passion in the subject. It’s brilliant how the school has engaged the children in learning about social media – I found this zone particularly powerful.”

The tenth zone, ‘The Social Media Mirror’ features the work of Year 6 pupils, who explored how social media can trigger addictive behaviours due to its impact on the brain’s reward system and the release of dopamine.

Nursery pupils looked at 'tech for the earth'

Headteacher of Ss. Peter & Paul, Mr Tom Wallace, said: “I’m so proud of our pupils and the enthusiasm they have shown in putting together their individual year group projects to create this fantastic, immersive exhibition. Visitors to the showcase have been mesmerised by the work they have completed – we’ve even had our nursery pupils looking at how technology can help us care for the world.

“Putting the exhibition together has been a real team effort and every member of staff at Ss. Peter & Paul has contributed to making it the success it is. It’s been fantastic listening to the conversations and memories the exhibition has resurrected for many of our local residents, and I can’t wait to see what the rest of the week has in store.”

The full exhibition includes:

Zone 1: Year 1’s Fairgrounds of the Future

Zone 2: Year 2’s Eco-Tourism Website Design

Zone 3: Reception’s AI Rainforest Heroes

Zone 4: Year 3’s E-Waste and E-Sports Hub

Zone 5: Year 4’s Technology Through Time – Past, Present and Future Homes

Zone 6: Reception’s The Rainforest Saved

Zone 7: Nursery’s Tech for the Earth

Zone 8: Nursery’s WALL-E Robots and the Future

Zone 9: Year 5’s Future Business Innovation – AI Dragon’s Den

Zone 10: Year 6’s The Social Media Mirror

Ss. Peter & Paul's Immersive Exhibition

Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Primary School is part of the Holy Family Catholic Multi Academy Trust (HFCMAT) which is comprised of nine schools, including two secondary and seven primary, across Wirral and Cheshire.

CEO of HFCMAT, Andy Moor, added: “It’s brilliant to see Ss. Peter & Paul’s pupils’ phenomenal work come to life through the ‘Inspiring Futures Through Innovation’ exhibition. It perfectly embodies our trust’s values and commitment to fostering innovation through creativity and courage.”