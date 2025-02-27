Local School Celebrates Funding Boost

Grove Street Primary School in the Wirral has received a generous £5,000 donation from housebuilder Persimmon to support their outdoor play and learning projects.

Persimmon North West Managing Director Ian Hilliker was on hand recently to present the cheque to staff and pupils at the school in the presence of local MP Justin Madders.

The school has already made their own mud kitchens, tents and dens from donated materials, and also have two donated caravans to create calmer, smaller spaces for children who need that peace and quiet to read a story, draw or play a board game.

The donation comes through the housebuilder’s Community Champions initiative, which is open to all local charities, schools and community groups looking for funding, with winners receiving between £1,000 and £6,000.

Kerry Huey, Outdoor Play and Learning Lead at Grove Street Primary School, said: “We recognise that play is an essential part of a happy and healthy childhood, and our vision is for every child in school to have high quality play experiences.

“The donation from Persimmon will contribute towards a larger social space on our playgrounds and help to fund two large sand pits. We cannot wait to see where this project takes us!'

Justin Madders, MP for Ellesmere Port and Bromborough, added: “It was great to visit Grove Street Primary School recently and meet some of their staff and pupils to learn more about how they are maximising their outdoor play space. The creativity shown by the school is exceptional and I am sure their hard work is having a positive impact on pupils.

“It is also good to see Persimmon Homes supporting local schools and local communities.”

Ian Hilliker, Managing Director at Persimmon North West, added: “At Persimmon we are passionate about giving back to our local communities and we are delighted to be supporting Grove Street Primary School”

“We hope this donation improves playtimes for the pupils at the school and has a positive impact on their learning and wellbeing.”