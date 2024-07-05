Local school pupils inspired at STEM Festival 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For the fourth year running, West Lancashire College hosted their annual STEM Festival for a number of Year 9 and Year 10 high school students.

STEM Festival offers an exciting opportunity for local young people to expand their scientific, technology, engineering and mathematical knowledge, as well as gain an appreciation of the importance that these subjects play in all aspects of our lives. The young people attending had the opportunity to find out about possible future careers in STEM subjects that they may not have previously considered.

The event involved inspirational talks from keynote speakers including Derry Green from The Secret Garden Glamping (as seen as BBC’s Dragon’s Den), Jessica Gagen who is Miss World Europe, Mike Dargan from Dashbo and the day was hosted by Jonathan Campbell from Loudspeaker. Pupils also participated in a range of fantastic science, technology engineering and mathematical activities aimed to pique their interest in the vast range of careers available.

Along with keynote speakers, a number of companies participated in the delivery of the day, hosting a variety of activities and workshops including NSG Group, Keepmoat Homes, Peel Ports Group, HCRG Care Group, FMCG International, Wates Living Space, West Lancashire Borough Council, Mr Dashbo, Wonder Dome, Matalan, Liverpool John Moores University, AMRC Engineering and Climarite.

In addition, college tutors also put on a range of superb activities including Marvel at Maths, Digital and Engineering Masterclasses. The school pupils were fully engaged throughout the sessions and provided the college with wonderful feedback.

Dawn Hughes, Careers & Learner Experience Manager said, “We would like to thank all the companies who supported our event through the delivery of some fabulous workshops and master classes and to our inspirational keynote speakers. Events like this simply could not happen without the support of our employer partners. We hope everyone had an enjoyable time and we look forward to seeing everyone for STEM Festival 2025!”