Local specialist college hosts event for new neighbours

Ascent Autism Specialist College in Newton-Le-Willows welcomed a range of local businesses to its ‘Meet the Neighbours’ event ahead of its new site opening on The Parks in September.

Part of the Remarkable Autism Charity group, Ascent College is moving to its new home on the multi-use business park as it has outgrown its current site at 449 Wargrave Road, having increased from 12 students in 2022 to 40 students this academic year.

Speedy Hire, Seneca Partners, Robertson Group and Frodshams Solicitors were among the businesses from The Parks that joined Ascent College for a morning of networking and relationship building. During this time, businesses were able to find out more about how the further education college works to support autistic young adults between the ages of 16 to 25 across the region.

As part of its work to break down barriers and create inclusive environments, the college also offered all businesses that attended the event free autism in the workplace training, to support employers in making reasonable adjustments for autistic employees

Ascent College's head of adult services, Julliet Doherty presentiing at the event

Caroline Billinge, transactional finance director at Speedy Hire, said “It was great to come along, meet Ascent College’s staff and students, and find out more about the college. It has also been great to meet up with staff from other organisations that are based on The Parks - hopefully this is something we can do more of in the future”

College student, Dominic, delivered a presentation to the 20 attendees describing what a day in the life at Ascent College is like for the young adults who go to develop the knowledge, skills and workplace behaviours needed for life and employment.

The college has recently been nationally accredited by ‘The Quality In Careers Standard’ for its careers education programme that is embedded throughout the curriculum and see students regularly provided with work experience opportunities to become familiar in professional settings and get employment ready.

This term, students have secured placements at The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust and are also due to visit London for an industry day at the UK’s only Super Yacht Hotel, The Sunborn, that is permanently moored in Royal Victoria Dock.

By moving to its new site, the college can continue to enhance it students’ functional, personal and self-help abilities as they are further exposed to the world of work and are closer to Haydock Park Racecourse, an employer that regularly works with the college to provide work experience opportunities.

Head of adult services at Ascent Autism Specialist College, Julliet Doherty, said: “I was thrilled to welcome so many local businesses to the college for our ‘Meet the Neighbours’ event. It was a brilliant opportunity to showcase the incredible work our team does day-in, day-out to support our autistic students.

“During the event, we were able to make some fantastic relationships with our new neighbours, and I look forward to continuing to build on these when we move into our new site in two months’ time.”

The 10,330sqft site, originally built for office use, is currently going through a 15-week programme of work to transform it into a bespoke facility to ensure the new college best meets the needs of the neurodiverse young adults it serves.

Manchester-based specialist fit-out and refurbishment company Flexible Business Interiors (FBI), is completing the transformation. Its business development manager, Andrew Keating, also spoke at the event to give updates on the refurbishment work undertaken since mid-April.

Once complete, the college’s two-story new site will include traditional classrooms, as well as areas such as a common room, chill zone, breakout space and conference suite to support students’ independence.

Ascent Autism Specialist College is part of the Remarkable Autism Charity. The charity supports autistic individuals aged five to 25 through integrated services, including Wargrave House School and Sundial Therapy.

CEO of Remarkable Autism Charity, Robin Bush, who also presented during the event, added: “The ‘Meet the Neighbours’ event was a significant occasion for Ascent College. I was delighted that so many employers were able to engage with our staff and students, and experience first-hand the enriching and empowering environment Julliet and the team have created.”