Local student wins national reading award
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Rosie Dawson, age 10 from Kingsway Primary Academy in Widnes, has won the national reading award ‘Reading Plus Star of the Year’ for her consistent positive attitude, effort, and achievements.
Rosie received this recognition as part of the annual Reading Plus Awards – an event organised by Reading Solutions UK to celebrate the achievements of students, teachers and schools nationwide for their academic achievements using the online reading development programme DreamBox Reading Plus.
Melanie Barraclough, Classroom Teacher at Kingsway Primary who nominated Rosie, said: “We’re so enormously proud of Rosie for winning a national award, she is a lovely young lady who richly deserves success. I have been so impressed with her all year. She always works hard and has shown an 'above and beyond' attitude to stay at the top of our class leader board.
“Rosie never boasts about how well she is doing, she just quietly and determinedly continues to work hard and make excellent progress. She uses Reading Plus at home and has already told me that she is intending to keep using it through the holidays.”
Rosie received a trophy, certificate and £25 Amazon voucher in recognition of her award. She said: “This is a big surprise! I’m so happy about winning this award and my friends are happy for me. I’ve never won a trophy before so I’m really, really excited!”
Melanie continued: “Rosie has fallen in love with reading because of Reading Plus. She is now reading books for pleasure and loves to share information about what she is reading to inspire others to discover a love for reading too.”
Reading Plus is an adaptive reading programme designed for Year 3 to Year 11 students to develop fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension.
Melanie finished: “Reading Plus has made so much difference to the children’s attitude to reading at Kingsway Primary. They look forward to Reading Plus sessions and love to share and discuss the texts that they read on it. The improvements in their most recent NFER assessments in reading are astounding.”
Kingsway Primary Academy is one of eight primary schools that make up Warrington Primary Academy Trust (WPAT), a community of more than 2,300 children aged 2 to 11.
Clair Freeman, Reading Development Consultant at Reading Solutions UK, said: “Rosie’s outstanding effort is wonderful to see. We can’t wait to see where her dedication and newfound love of reading take her next year!”
To find out more about Reading Plus, visit https://www.readingsolutionsuk.co.uk/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.