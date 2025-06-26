Local vet warns pet owners of rising heat risks as temperatures climb

As the warm weather continues in Runcorn and across the UK, Sandymoor Vets is urging pet owners to take extra care to protect their animals from the potentially deadly effects of hot temperatures and strong sunlight.

Since opening its doors in 2022, the practice has supported thousands of local pet owning families, and now the team is raising concerns after seeing a sharp rise in cases of heatstroke and sunburn during the current hot and dry weather.

Dr Becky Crossfield, veterinary surgeon at Sandymoor Vets, is calling on pet owners to be vigilant and proactive during hot spells.

“It’s easy to assume pets will find ways to keep themselves cool, but the reality is that many animals are at serious risk of overheating. Dogs are especially vulnerable to heatstroke, and the consequences can be tragic,” she said.

Dr Becky Crossfield, veterinary surgeon at Sandymoor Vets, with Brody.

Dr Crossfield advises simple, practical steps to avoid emergencies: “Always make sure your pet has constant access to clean, fresh water, and a shaded area to rest in. Avoid walking dogs during the middle of the day when the sun is strongest – early mornings and late evenings are much safer. Pavements can become extremely hot and can burn your pet’s paws, even if the air feels bearable.”

One of the most dangerous mistakes, she warns, is leaving dogs in parked cars. “Even with the windows ajar or parked in the shade, a car can become dangerously hot in minutes. If it’s 29°C outside, it can reach over 50°C inside the vehicle within half an hour. A dog can die in just 15 minutes from heatstroke in these conditions.”

Heatstroke symptoms include excessive panting, lethargy, drooling that becomes thick or sticky, and in severe cases, collapse and a blue-tinged tongue. Immediate veterinary attention is crucial. “If you suspect heatstroke, move your pet to a cool, shaded spot and dampen them with cool – not cold – water and contact your vet,” said Dr Crossfield.

The team is also reminding owners of lighter-skinned or short-haired pets to consider animal-safe sun protection. “We’ve seen more products designed for animals coming onto the market, including sun creams for cats, dogs, horses, and even rabbits. But don’t use human sunscreens – some contain ingredients that can be toxic if licked,” Dr Crossfield added.

For more summer safety tips or to book a health check, call Sandymoor Vets on 01928 641641, email [email protected]