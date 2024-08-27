Local youth club boosted by donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local youth club based in the Wirral is celebrating after successfully securing funding.

Develop Thru Sport CIC, has received a donation of £3,000 from Persimmon after applying to the housebuilder’s Community Champions scheme.

Develop Thru Sport CIC is dedicated to empowering young people through sports and educational programs.

This funding will help expand its after-school programs and purchase new sports equipment, ensuring that even more young people can participate in the club’s activities, regardless of financial barriers.

Persimmon North West MD and Councillor Davies present a cheque for £3,000

Wirral Councillor Angela Davies and Ian Hilliker Managing Director Persimmon North West, visited the charity to formally present a cheque for £3,000.

Phil Cardus, Director of Develop Thru Sport CIC, said: " At the heart of Develop Thru Sport CIC’s philosophy is the belief that sport is a powerful means of social change.

“By providing free or low-cost opportunities, we enable participation from marginalised groups, including those from disadvantaged backgrounds, individuals with disabilities, and at-risk youth.”

Councillor Angela Davies said “Develop Thru Sport CIC do an amazing job by using sport as a way to bring children and families in our community together and break down barriers. Huge thanks to Persimmon for their kind donation which will help Develop Thru Sport reach out to more children and young people in our community.”

Ian Hilliker, Managing Director Persimmon North West, added: "We are thrilled to support Develop Thru Sport CIC with this £3,000 donation. At Persimmon, we are committed to improving the communities where we operate.

“The incredible work done by Develop Thru Sport CIC in empowering young people and fostering community engagement is exactly the kind of initiative we are proud to support.”