Lord Mayor of Liverpool attends STEM awards to celebrate local pupils

An awards and exhibition event was held on 24 June at Liverpool John Moores University, which showcased and celebrated local school pupils across Liverpool, Merseyside and Cheshire for their engineering ideas submitted to the Primary Engineer annual UK STEM competition.

These pupils had taken part in a national competition, run by educational not-for-profit Primary Engineer, where they answered the question “If you were an engineer, what would you do?”. Pupils interview an engineer, learn how to think like an Engineer and are tasked with identifying a problem in the world around them and coming up with a creative solution to that problem.

Entries were then graded by local industry professionals before going to a regional judging panel were they picked two winners and two highly commended for each year group.

The highly commended and winning pupils were awarded trophies and framed certificates of their ideas, with 28 pupils from schools in the area being celebrated.

All the Winners and Highly Commended pupils

Congratulations to all the pupils, including Year 6 pupil Darcey from Much Woolton Catholic Primary School, whose idea “Digital Memory Book for Dementia Patients” stood out for the judges and won the special ‘Judges Award’. The idea was inspired by her grandad who has dementia and features a variety of photo album and a familiar speaker explaining the photo.

Primary Engineer were joined by Raphaela Kane, Pro Vice Chancellor at Liverpool John Moores University and Matthew Pownall, Division Head Motion Service UK at ABB for the presentation to pupils on the night. Barbara Murray, Lord Mayor of Liverpool, also attended the event and shared some words on the evening.

“If you were an Engineer, what would you do” is an annual, national competition free to enter for all 3-19 school pupils. Entries are open now for 2025-2026 and schools can register now at www.leadersaward.com

Primary Engineer Public Exhibitions and Award Ceremonies continue all over the UK through to July, with thousands of pupils engineering ideas being displayed for all to see. Find out more: leadersaward.com/exhibitions-and-events