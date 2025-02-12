Love is in the air… and experts say it’s good for your health!

As Valentine’s Day approaches, it turns out love really can be the best medicine - not just for your heart but for your overall well-being, according to health experts.

While studies have shown married men are less likely to die from heart disease and women with “satisfying relationships” live longer, experts now say being in love could even have positive benefits on eyesight.

Relationship therapist Georgina Vass has confirmed how love doesn’t just make you feel good emotionally:

“Love isn’t just good for the heart - it benefits your overall well-being. Being in love promotes better sleep by increasing melatonin production, which helps you feel rested and rejuvenated.

“It also boosts blood circulation, supporting energy levels and overall vitality. Plus, love encourages healthier habits - partners often inspire each other to eat well and stay active, leading to long-term physical and mental health benefits.”

Experts at SpaMedica, the UK’s leading provider of NHS cataract surgery, say that these health benefits extend to sight as well.

Professor Christine Purslow, Clinical Director of Outpatients at SpaMedica, explains: “These insights into the potential benefits of love are relatable to good eye health in many ways. Love also influences the eye’s behaviour - it makes your pupils dilate, increases blinking, and encourages prolonged eye contact, all of which contribute to overall eye health and function.”

Reduces stress & eye strain

Love triggers the release of oxytocin and dopamine, reducing stress and lowering cortisol levels. Since stress is linked to eye strain, dry eyes, and even blurred vision, being in love can help keep your eyes feeling relaxed.

Improves sleep quality

Love and affection promote better sleep by increasing melatonin production. Good sleep is essential for eye health, preventing issues like dry eyes, twitching, and dark circles.

Boosts blood circulation

When you're in love, your heart rate increases slightly, improving blood flow - including to the eyes. Better circulation helps deliver oxygen and nutrients to the retina, keeping your vision sharp.

Encourages a healthier lifestyle

People in love often adopt healthier habits, like eating better and exercising more. A diet rich in antioxidants, omega-3s, and vitamins supports eye health and prevents conditions like macular degeneration.

Enhances Natural Eye Responses

Love can physically change the way your eyes behave - it makes your pupils dilate, increases blinking, and encourages prolonged eye contact. These natural responses not only reflect emotional connection but also support eye moisture and focus.