LRB Law Chooses Princes Dock for Growth in Liverpool

A new boutique law firm, LRB Law, founded by experienced legal professionals Lee Benson and Joanne Levensohon, has selected Princes Dock at Liverpool Waters for their new offices.

Specialising in litigation services with a particular emphasis in landlord and tenant issues, the new firm prides itself in delivering exceptional client care and already has plans for steady growth as client demand continues to rise.

Having begun his legal career in 1987, Lee practiced in most areas of law before concentrating in the specialised area of litigation since 1992 and from 2012 specialising in landlord and tenant services. He has successfully represented residential tenants facing housing disrepair and other issues.

Joanne began her legal career in 1996, qualifying as a Solicitor in 1998. Joanne has also specialised in Litigation having brought and defended claims in Debt Recovery, Personal Injury and Landlord and Tenant Disputes. More recently Joanne has worked closely with large Corporate Clients in Global Law Firms managing large accounts, so has seen both sides of legal services and worked at the highest level of Client Care. Joanne will be joining Lee at LRB Law from the beginning of March.

No 12 Princes Dock

While LRB Law prioritises delivering quality legal services and good client care over rapid expansion, the partners are optimistic about the future. With strong demand, they anticipate growth but will do so organically and buck the trend of ‘volume’ legal services, which they feel reduces the quality of the service provided to the client.

After an extensive search of Liverpool city centre's commercial spaces, Princes Dock was chosen as the ideal location for LRB Law. The decision was influenced by several key factors including the waterside setting, with the offices offering views between the docks and the River Mersey. Convenient parking, proximity to public transport, and convenience for staff and business partners were also key in the decision making.

Lee Benson, Founding Partner at LRB Law, commented: "We are thrilled to have launched LRB Law, and our aim is to surpass our client’s expectations and deliver a quality service. Legal Services are often referred to now as an industry, with the focus on volume. However, at LRB Law we wish to buck the trend, it’s not about volume as every single client is important to us. We believe we are still a profession, with the ethics and values that entails and to put the client front and centre of everything we do.”

“We are already supporting a steady stream of new clients with a range of issues from disrepair and health concerns to tenancy disputes and defending evictions. We are looking forward to this next chapter and seeing the business prosper over the coming years”

“Princes Dock is the perfect home for our new venture. The waterside setting is a perfect environment for our team and the support from Peel Waters has been invaluable during our transition, including providing temporary office space while our new suite underwent refurbishment. We are excited to be here and look forward to becoming part of the community – we even have our eye on next year’s dragon boat race!”

Liza Marco, Senior Asset Manager at Liverpool Waters, added: "We are delighted to welcome LRB Law to Princes Dock. Our aim is to create spaces that foster growth for businesses, and we are pleased that Lee, Joanne and the team have chosen to be based alongside other professional services firms such as KPMG, Walker Sime and Rider Levitt Bucknall. We look forward to supporting their growth well into the future.”

Avison Young and CBRE are the appointed agents for commercial space at Princes Dock.