Maghull Milliner and Chester Racecourse set sights on 'fascinating' new world record!

A talented milliner from Liverpool is set to help Chester Racecourse to set the world record for the largest ever fascinator to be made, ahead of the upcoming Boodles May Festival.

Stephanie Corlett, from Maghull, was crowned Best Dressed at last year’s Ladies Day, thanks to a £25 pre-loved Topshop outfit and a hand-crafted fascinator that she created less than 24 hours before heading to the event.

The 37-year-old had bought the floral, multi-coloured dress from Vinted but realised that it did not match her planned headpiece. So, Stephanie was against the clock to make a brand-new fascinator the day before, opting for a pillarbox red headband with birdcage veil detailing.

Now, she is lending her talents to help Chester Racecourse create the biggest ever fascinator, as part of this year’s Ladies Day celebrations on Thursday 8 May, giving a special nod to the 80th anniversary of VE Day which is commemorated on the same day.

Ladies Day at Chester Racecourse

Already recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest horse racecourse in the world, Chester Racecourse is now hoping to become a dual record-holder.

Stephanie Corlett, who launched Stephanie Elizabeth Millinery after re-training online during the Covid pandemic, said: “My husband and I go to Ladies Day at Chester Racecourse every year – I just love seeing everyone all dressed up and I really enjoy the buzz of the city and the excitement of it all.

“Last year, I was waiting on my dress to arrive from Vinted and had made myself a yellow fascinator which I thought would complement my outfit perfectly. However, when the dress arrived, I panicked as it just didn’t look right with what I’d created.

“So, less than 24 hours before the event, I got to work on a brand-new design. It was slightly stressful, but I find working under pressure is when I’m at my most

Stephanie Corlett in her winning outfit at Ladies Day 2024

creative…and it clearly paid off! I couldn’t believe that I’d won with my second-hand dress from Topshop!

“This year, I of course wanted to go one step further and am thrilled to be helping Chester Racecourse set a new world record. When it comes to getting glammed up, nobody does it better than the ladies of the North West and I’m honoured to be adding to the history of the racecourse.

“I’m now busy planning the design and putting together mood boards for the piece as I want it to reflect the VE Day celebrations taking place up and down the country, paying respect to our veterans and, of course, the powerful women who played a role during this period in history.”

Ladies Day is a highlight of the Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse, which runs from 7-9 May.

The three-day event marks the start of the racing calendar and is known for its unique styles and fashionable thinking, with trend-setting guests showcasing everything from new season outfits to DIY accessories and thrifted treasures.

The festival features three consecutive race meetings: Trials Day, Ladies Day, and Chester Cup Day, each with its own distinct charm.

Sam Martin, Head of Marketing and Communications, at Chester Racecourse, said: “What better way to kickstart the 2025 racing season than by showcasing local talent, and hopefully securing another world record?

“Chester has a rich history of millinery, and we have been fortunate enough to work with incredibly talented milliners over the years, not to mention the incredible designs we have seen displayed among our racegoers.

“We always love seeing the millinery creativity at our Ladies’ Day events and are excited to see what Stephanie will dream up for this ‘fascinating’ opportunity!”

To book tickets for Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse, visit: https://www.chester-races.com/race-days/fixtures/