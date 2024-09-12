Maghull retirees invited to celebrate with song and dance for grand opening of new development

Local retirees in Maghull are invited to celebrate the Grand Opening of McCarthy Stone’s new Retirement Living development on Liverpool Road, with The Bluebird Belles, set to give an exclusive performance.

On Tuesday 17th September between 12pm and 3:30pm, much-loved vintage singing trio, the Bluebird Belles, will perform a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at Poppy Grange to mark the development ‘officially open’, and kick-start celebrations for the new community that is beginning to form there.

Guestswill also hear an exclusive live performance from the trio, whilst enjoying a light buffet and celebratory drinks. Throughout the day, the McCarthy Stone team will also be on-hand to answer any questions about Poppy Grange and the wealth of facilities and services on offer.

Those wanting to attend must reserve a place in advance by calling 0800 882 1829.

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to welcome the Bluebird Belles to officially open our fabulous new development in Maghull. We hope retirees can pop in to find out more about our latest retirement properties in the area.

“Our easy to maintain, energy-efficient apartments allow homeowners to enjoy their independence, with the added benefit of communal areas for socialising with neighbours. As a result, our developments soon becomea thriving community, which is why we encourage anyone interested to join us for our Grand Opening to experience first-hand the vibrant lifestyle we offer.”

Helping the over 60s to retire in style, Poppy Grange will offer a mix of one and two-bedroom low-maintenance retirement apartments, many of which will feature private patios or walk-out balconies with views over the Leeds and Liverpool canal. Homeowners will benefit from access to stylish communal spaces, including a well-appointed lounge and beautifully landscaped gardens, along with a hotel-style guest suite where friends and family can stay overnight. For peace of mind, each property will benefit from a 24/7 emergency call system and intruder alarm, while a House Manager will be on-site during office hours to keep everything running smoothly.

Property prices at Poppy Grange start from £185,000 for a one-bedroom property and £295,000 for a two-bedroom property.

More than nine out of ten customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation.

McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

To find out more about Retirement Living at Poppy Grange, please call 0800 882 1829or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/poppy-grange.