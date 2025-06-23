Maghull site manager picks up prestigious NHBC Quality Award
Peter, who has been with Persimmon for seven years, oversees the delivery of 433 new homes at Summerhill Park.
The Pride in the Job competition is highly regarded in the homebuilding industry, serving as a benchmark for outstanding quality and performance among site managers.
All site managers on NHBC Buildmark warranty-registered sites are eligible to compete. Quality Award winners advance to the Seal of Excellence Award stage, with the opportunity to compete for Regional Awards and the ultimate Pride in the Job Supreme Awards in January 2026.
Peter shared his thoughts on the recognition, stating: “I’m truly privileged to receive this award, which reflects our team’s unwavering commitment to Persimmon’s values of quality, integrity, and care.
“It is important to me that we produce high quality properties, not only for the professional pride we feel in doing a job, but because we want people to love their new homes as soon as they move in.
“So, I want to share this recognition with my fantastic team on the site - this was a team effort, and we will continue to bring high standards to every job we undertake.”
Ian Hilliker, Managing Director at Persimmon North West added: “I’m delighted for Peter and his team at Summerhill Park.
“Peter’s leadership exemplifies Persimmon’s values of passion, integrity, and commitment to quality. His dedication ensures that we not only meet but exceed the expectations of our customers.
“It is because of people like Peter that we continue to be recognised as a 5-star house builder, reflecting the significant improvements made in both build quality and customer care.”