Magical new Land of Oz opens at Gulliver’s World!

Visitors to Gulliver’s World will be transported to the magical Land of Oz in a new themed area that is now open.

The immersive area at the Warrington theme park features two exciting new rides and a new attraction that defies gravity!

Families can follow the yellow brick road to the Land of Oz, where they can visit the Upside Down House, ride in a Munchkin Motor, and fly high with the Winged Monkeys.

The Upside Down House is a dazzling attraction that turns everything completely on its head – an interactive experience for children and adults, where visitors can touch anything within their reach, and receive a gravity-defying photo of their adventure.

The new Land of Oz area at Gulliver's World

The Winged Monkeys Ride is a thrill-seekers dream with riders twisting, turning, and soaring through the skies on this awesome Wicked-inspired new adventure.

And families can take to wheel of the Munchkin Motors and drive through the Land of Oz whilst looking out for it’s much loved characters.

Craig Clews, resort director at Gulliver’s World, said: “We are so excited to be bringing our new Land of Oz area to Gulliver’s World where guests can join Dorothy and her friends on a magical adventure.

“Our Upside Down House is a unique attraction and a great place to take incredible pictures. Visitors will be able to capture many memorable and surreal photos and videos that they flip upside down, which they can share in real time with friends and family!

Land of Oz at Gulliver's World

“And our two new themed rides add even more fun and excitement to the resort. We are always looking at ways to invest in our parks and enhance the experience for our guests so even more magical memories can be made. We’re all set for a really exciting spring and summer season ahead so come and join us!!”

Of course, after stepping through the doors to Gulliver’s World, there is much more to see as well as the Land of Oz. The theme park has more than 50 rides, attractions, shows and activities, including The Pirate Ship, Desperado Drop, and animatronic dinosaurs, along with Gulliver’s Gears – a car-themed area with two exciting rides: the Grand Prix Racer rollercoaster, and Overdrive, a 360-degree thrill and one of Gulliver’s most daring rides.

The theme park, aimed at children aged 2-13, has a range of accommodation available, including the onsite hotel, housing Unicorn, Cowboy, Sweetie and Pirate-themed rooms, and themed dens, lodges, and tipis in the Wilderness Wharf.

For more information, visit: www.gulliversworldresort.co.uk