Majority of Liverpudlians agree with proposed ban on pavement parking

The council has said that “clamping down on inconsiderate parking is a priority” and a ban COULD be brought in as early as September.

Liverpudlians are overwhelmingly in favour of potential government plans to ban motorists from parking on the pavement.

According to a study by used car dealership group Big Motoring World, more than two thirds of Liverpool locals (68%) agree that this should be made illegal.

Pavement parking has been banned in London since 1974, and several other city councils across the UK have been pushing for the power to introduce new rules and fines for this in their areas too.

More than two thirds of Liverpool locals agree pavement parking should be made illegal.

The Department for Transport has reportedly been drawing up plans to tackle pavement parking across the UK, with an outright ban one of the options under consideration.

While it is not currently illegal to park on the pavement in Liverpool (unless it is considered to be ‘dangerous’ or ‘obstructive’) the local authority has promised a crackdown and has reportedly hired more enforcement officers to fine offenders.

Cllr Dan Barrington, cabinet member for transport and connectivity, said: “Clamping down on inconsiderate parking is a priority for this administration.”

Liverpool Council's sustainable, safe and thriving neighbourhoods committee also said “more than 100,000 ‘poor parkers’ were fined from April to December 2023”.

Liverpool Council is reported to be in discussions with the government to request further powers to tackle pavement parking.

If permission is granted, a full ban on pavement parking could be enforced as early as September this year.

Existing pavement parking rules are also talked about on the Merseyside Road Safety website.

It states that “legal on-road parking space is scarce.’ and that ‘it is an offence to drive onto a pavement, contrary to Section 72 of the Highway Act 1835 and s.34 of the Road Traffic Act 1988.”

It also states that drivers in Liverpool can get a fine for parking on a pavement “if the position of the vehicle causes obstruction or danger to other road users, including pedestrians.”

This is because it is “an offence to leave a vehicle on a road (including the pavement) in a dangerous position, contrary to Section 22 of the Road Traffic Act 1988.”

Some examples of ‘dangerous’ pavement parking include:

Vehicles which obstruct pavements for pedestrians, pram and wheelchair users and guide dog handlers

Vehicles parked partially or totally on pavements near to junctions where they block the views of drivers

Drivers who stop on school zigzag lines during busy peak times

Ultimately, if a car is reported or seen by a police officer and judged to be either in a dangerous position or causing an unnecessary obstruction of the road, the owner could receive a Fixed Penalty Notice.

The Liverpool council website advises that the fine is currently £70 or £50, depending on your offence, and must be paid within 28 days of the Penalty Charge Notice being issued.

Despite many locals being in favour of the idea of a full pavement parking, nearly half of Liverpudlian motorists (48%) surveyed said they were unaware this rule change could be coming.

Ian Hajyzamanali, Head of Marketing, at Big Motoring World added: “Pavement parking is a topic that is sure to divide opinion.

“Pedestrians are often frustrated at their path being blocked by cars, but many motorists who have no choice but to park on narrow roads (and do not have access to a driveway) will be scratching their heads and wondering what they are supposed to do.

