Make your New Year’s Eve celebration special with a visit to Gulliver’s World!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

If your family is looking for a special adventure this New Year’s Eve, Gulliver’s World has just the ticket.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theme park in Warrington is opening on the evening of December 31 to give families an alternative way of marking the big occasion.

Visitors can discover activities, entertainment and magical shows with just a couple of provisos – make sure you wrap up warm and put on your dancing boots!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festive rides and attractions will be open from 5.30pm until 9.45pm, with a select few open 10.15pm until 11.30pm. A New Year’s Eve Party Ticket, which cost £39 per person, includes all the rides and attractions, plus outdoor and indoor entertainment areas, entry to the Land of Lights Festival, and a fireworks display, with the party running until midnight. Hot food will be available and there is a licensed bar.

Meanwhile, the New Year’s Eve Premium Ticket – £49 per person – includes all the above, plus a Pantomime Dinner Show in the Starlight Theatre, a meal, and the opportunity to experience the North Pole Express!

What better way to make your New Year’s Eve at Gulliver’s even more memorable than by turning your visit into an overnight stay. The short break package includes everything from the Premium Ticket along with a night in one of the resort’s unique themed accommodation, which include Lost World Cabins, Pirate Suites, and Western Dens.

Craig Clews, resort director at Gulliver’s World, said: “We will have so much going on around the park that night, it will be a fabulous way to see out 2024 and welcome in the new year. Whether it is the festive rides and attractions, the entertainment, the food, the Land of Lights festival, or the accommodation packages that piques your interest – or indeed all of these! – we want everyone to enjoy a spectacular New Year’s Eve experience, with our magnificent team looking after you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gulliver’s World is celebrating its 35th birthday having opened in 1989, the second of four Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts to open around the country, the others being Gulliver’s Kingdom in Derbyshire, Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes, and Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham.

For more information about New Year’s Eve at the park, visit: www.gulliversworldresort.co.uk