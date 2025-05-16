Malmaison and Hotel du Vin celebrate raising £100,000 for The Brain Charity

The lifestyle hotel groups have reached a significant fundraising milestone to support people with neurological conditions. The Brain Charity is pleased to announce that their relationship with Malmaison and Hotel du Vin has generated £100,000 since they began working together in 2023.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their fundraising efforts include the sustainable eco-clean scheme, where a donation is made on behalf of guests who opt out of having their room serviced, and offering customers the option to add a 25p donation to their bill.

Colleagues have also taken part in their own fundraising activities, including abseils, running marathons and a group hike of Mount Snowdon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malmaison and Hotel du Vin employees have received neurodiversity awareness training from The Brain Charity, equipping them to better support neurodivergent customers and colleagues within their hotels, bars, and restaurants.

Malmaison fundraisers

The Brain Charity is the only UK charity providing specialist support to people living with all forms of neurological conditions, of which there are over 600, including stroke, dementia and multiple sclerosis. They also champion neurodiversity, such as ADHD, autism and dyslexia.

Their services include practical advice, emotional support and social activities for anyone affected by a neurological condition, and their families, friends and carers too.

The £100,000 raised by Malmaison and Hotel du Vin could fund The Brain Charity’s counselling service for just under two years, providing over 600 people with neurological conditions and carers with free mental health support.

The Brain Charity CEO, Pippa Sargent, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malmaison fundraisers

“We are incredibly grateful to the Malmaison and Hotel du Vin group for their unwavering support and generosity. Reaching the incredible milestone of £100,000 raised is a true testament to the dedication and compassion of their team and guests.”

Sargent added:

“This partnership has already made a profound difference in the lives of the many we support every year, helping us to keep vital services like counselling, advocacy, social activities and our pioneering Neuro Gym freely available to as many people as possible. As the only charity in the UK supporting people with any neurological condition, this level of support is truly life-changing.

On behalf of everyone at The Brain Charity, I want to say a heartfelt thank you to Malmaison – your commitment is helping to create a brighter, more inclusive future for the neuro community.”

Malmaison fundraisers

Director of People & Culture, Martyn Ball, from Malmaison and Hotel du Vin said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Malmaison and Hotel du Vin, we are immensely proud to have reached this milestone in our alliance with The Brain Charity. Since October 2023, our people and guests have shown exceptional generosity and enthusiasm, whether through taking on personal challenges like skydiving, abseiling, and running marathons, or participating in fundraising activities across our 37 hotels.”

Ball added:

"We are also grateful for the insight and support provided by Pippa and the team, which allowed us to create three short training programmes for all of our workforce which has empowered our people with the knowledge and tools to better serve our neurodivergent customers and colleagues. We are excited to continue building on this momentum, bringing even more positive change to those who rely on the critical support of The Brain Charity.”