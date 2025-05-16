Malmaison and Hotel du Vin celebrate raising £100,000 for The Brain Charity
Their fundraising efforts include the sustainable eco-clean scheme, where a donation is made on behalf of guests who opt out of having their room serviced, and offering customers the option to add a 25p donation to their bill.
Colleagues have also taken part in their own fundraising activities, including abseils, running marathons and a group hike of Mount Snowdon.
Malmaison and Hotel du Vin employees have received neurodiversity awareness training from The Brain Charity, equipping them to better support neurodivergent customers and colleagues within their hotels, bars, and restaurants.
The Brain Charity is the only UK charity providing specialist support to people living with all forms of neurological conditions, of which there are over 600, including stroke, dementia and multiple sclerosis. They also champion neurodiversity, such as ADHD, autism and dyslexia.
Their services include practical advice, emotional support and social activities for anyone affected by a neurological condition, and their families, friends and carers too.
The £100,000 raised by Malmaison and Hotel du Vin could fund The Brain Charity’s counselling service for just under two years, providing over 600 people with neurological conditions and carers with free mental health support.
The Brain Charity CEO, Pippa Sargent, said:
“We are incredibly grateful to the Malmaison and Hotel du Vin group for their unwavering support and generosity. Reaching the incredible milestone of £100,000 raised is a true testament to the dedication and compassion of their team and guests.”
Sargent added:
“This partnership has already made a profound difference in the lives of the many we support every year, helping us to keep vital services like counselling, advocacy, social activities and our pioneering Neuro Gym freely available to as many people as possible. As the only charity in the UK supporting people with any neurological condition, this level of support is truly life-changing.
On behalf of everyone at The Brain Charity, I want to say a heartfelt thank you to Malmaison – your commitment is helping to create a brighter, more inclusive future for the neuro community.”
Director of People & Culture, Martyn Ball, from Malmaison and Hotel du Vin said:
“At Malmaison and Hotel du Vin, we are immensely proud to have reached this milestone in our alliance with The Brain Charity. Since October 2023, our people and guests have shown exceptional generosity and enthusiasm, whether through taking on personal challenges like skydiving, abseiling, and running marathons, or participating in fundraising activities across our 37 hotels.”
Ball added:
"We are also grateful for the insight and support provided by Pippa and the team, which allowed us to create three short training programmes for all of our workforce which has empowered our people with the knowledge and tools to better serve our neurodivergent customers and colleagues. We are excited to continue building on this momentum, bringing even more positive change to those who rely on the critical support of The Brain Charity.”