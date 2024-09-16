Man to abseil largest cathedral in the country to raise money for children’s brain tumour charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jack Derricutt, Client Manager at Atherton & Associates Wealth Management Ltd in Nantwich is planning to abseil down Liverpool Cathedral, which stands at over 330 feet tall, on Saturday 21 September to raise money for children’s brain tumour charity, Tom’s Trust.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom’s Trust is a UK charity that provides psychological support to the whole family following a child’s brain tumour diagnosis, and they launched a service at Alder Hey in 2023 - where the charity funds three clinical psychologists. The clinical psychologists support families across the North West where a child has been diagnosed with a brain or central nervous system tumour. There are approximately 43 children and young people diagnosed with brain and spinal tumours at Alder Hey each year. Before this Tom’s Trust service opened, the average wait for psychological support for a family facing a child’s brain tumour diagnosis was six months, the new service managed to initially reduce this wait to weeks.

Dr Meghan Owens, Tom’s Trust Clinical Psychologist at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, said: “A cancer diagnosis doesn’t just affect the child, it is everyone around the child – family, school, extended family, friends. If you are left to navigate this alone, outcomes for families would be very different. If a parent is struggling, they are not at full capacity to support their child. The families whose children who go on to reintegrate well into school and homelife are the ones who will have had good support from the whole oncology team. We believe in prevention rather than cure (wellbeing specific).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Derricutt, says: “I am doing the abseil to raise money towards the incredible work that Toms Trust do. I enjoy adrenaline pumping activities like this, but to have the opportunity to do this for such a fantastic cause, with such a heart breaking origin story, gives it such a bigger meaning and I hope that I can raise as much awareness as well as money for this wonderful organisation so they can continue to do what they do and bring support to those who need it the most.”

Jack

Sarah Hampton, Regional Fundraiser and Community Development Officer for the North West said: “We’re blown away by the challenge that Jack has taken on and are so grateful for his support. We are incredibly proud of our work in the North West and hope to be able to continue and grow our work with the help of our brilliant fundraisers.”

Support Jack here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/jack-derricutt-268111143

Tom’s Trust

Tom's Trust is the UK's only charity dedicated to providing mental health support to children and young people, with brain and central nervous system (CNS) tumours, and their families. The charity believes that every child with a brain or CNS tumour should have access to the mental health support that they need, as well as their loved ones.

Find out more about Tom’s Trust here: www.tomstrust.org.uk