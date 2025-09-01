Mary's Meals' special free screening of charity film starring Gerard Butler

International school feeding charity Mary’s Meals is hosting a free screening of Love Reaches Everywhere on Tuesday, 2 September at Pauline Book Centre, 84 Church Street.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event invites the Liverpool community to come together and help feed hungry children around the world.

The film follows actor Gerard Butler as he swaps the bright lights of Hollywood for classrooms in Haiti and Liberia, meeting the real-life heroes who bring Mary’s Meals to life. Attendees will also receive a free copy of Sunday Times bestselling book The Shed That Fed 2 Million Children by Mary’s Meals Founder, Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reaching more than 2.6 million children in 16 countries, including Ethiopia, Haiti, and South Sudan, Mary’s Meals is a simple solution that works. By serving daily nutritious meals in schools, the charity meets the immediate needs of hungry children while also encouraging them into the classroom, where they can gain an education that can be their ladder out of poverty – each school meal costs just 10p meaning it only takes a little to change a lot.

The film featuring Hollywood actor Gerard Butler will be shown at Pauline Book Centre on Tuesday 2 September

Helping to spread this mission locally is David Holroyd from Formby, Liverpool, choir master of Amadeus: The Chamber Choir. Over the past 15 years the group have raised over £50,000 for Mary’s Meals through a variety of fundraisers.

Since taking action in 2010, the Liverpool choir has organised annual carol concerts to support the school feeding charity. Even during the pandemic in 2020, they adapted to sing together while social distancing, raising generous donations from the local community.

David says: “Liverpool people are incredibly generous, and I think that’s why they connect so strongly with Mary’s Meals. They know that the money they give goes straight to feeding children, with only a tiny fraction spent on administration. That transparency makes it a charity people trust and feel proud to support, especially in times when every penny counts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna Houghton, Supporter Engagement Officer for Liverpool, at Mary’s Meals says: “We’re so grateful for the amazing efforts of David and the choir. Their dedication has helped to transform the lives of so many children through the gift of daily meals and education.

The film follows actor Gerard Butler as he swaps the bright lights of Hollywood for classrooms in Haiti and Liberia

“We’re very excited for the screening of Love Reaches Everywhere and hope people across Liverpool will join us to learn more about our work – everyone is welcome!"

Mary’s Meals’ low-cost model means that they are able to reach children in some of the world’s poorest communities and provide them with a nutritious school meal for just 10p. It may seem like a tiny amount, but for children like 11-year-old Priviledge from Zimbabwe, it’s the difference between going hungry and being able to focus in the classroom.

He says: “Before I eat my meal, I’m tired and exhausted. When I eat, I’m energised and I can participate and be active in class.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It costs just £19.15 for Mary’s Meals to feed a child at school for a whole year. By joining Mary’s Meals at the film screening of Love Reaches Everywhere, Liverpool residents can find out more about the ever-growing global movement bringing hope to millions of children around the world.

11-year-old Priviledge from Zimbabwe

Mary’s Meals are hosting a series of events across the city this September to raise awareness of their work. To learn more about these events and how to secure a free ticket for the film screening, please visit: www.marysmeals.org.uk/get-involved/charity-events or call 0800 698 1212.