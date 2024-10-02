Mayor of Knowsley celebrates Kirkby Bright Horizons achievement in securing prestigious freen flag
Alongside their second outstanding rating from OFSTED, Kirkby Day has become a beacon of environmental education, encouraging pupils to embrace sustainability and empowering them to change their community. Kirkby’s pupil-lead eco-committee has developed a beautifully biodiverse garden, introduced organic meals by growing their own veg, and recycled creatively despite the logistical challenges of operating in a rented building. These actions are highly commended by the prestigious Green Flag Eco-Schools board, yet another feather in the Kirkby team’s cap as they continue to build resilient, well-rounded children through the Bright Horizons’ Nurture Approach.
During the ceremony, the mayor of Knowsley commended the school’s leadership team, pupils, and staff for their dedication to environmental education, stating: "In teaching our youngest generation to care for the environment, you’re not just shaping their future, but the future of our great city. Let this Green Flag award be a symbol, and an inspiration to all, of what we can accomplish together when we put our hearts into making positive change in our community.”
Emyr Griffiths, Deputy Manager, expressed immense pride in the achievement: "We are incredibly grateful to have our award unveiled by the mayor. Our team at Kirkby is a family and we are always looking for new ways to better our local community. It is an absolute honour to have the mayor, a staple of our community, formally recognise the things we are doing to shape the next generation into bright, conscientious, and environmentally aware young learners."
The unveiling event concluded with the ceremonial unveiling of the plaque by the mayor, who emphasized the importance of supporting educational initiatives that build a greener, healthier future for Knowsley and the wider Merseyside area. This celebration reflects the shared dedication of Kirkby Day Bright Horizons and the local community to create a more sustainable world. For more information Bright Horizons' dedication to the environment please visit our Future Earth page.
