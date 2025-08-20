Mayor opens Halcyon House’s renovated courtyard and new residents’ gardening club area at celebratory strawberry tea event

Residents, staff, family, friends and community supporters gathered at Halcyon House on August 11 to celebrate the opening of a newly improved courtyard and new residents’ gardening club area.

The home, which provides residential and nursing care for up to 31 residents, is run by the not-for-profit Abbeyfield Living Society (ALS), which operates a network of care homes, sheltered housing schemes and independent living complexes for older people around the country.

The newly renovated courtyard and new gardening club area was officially opened by Madam Mayor Councillor June Burns at a special afternoon tea event, which coincided with the beginning of Afternoon Tea Week (11th-17th August).

Halcyon House’s manager, AnnMarie Roberts, explained: “Our courtyard was in need of an update – the shrubbery had become very dense in one area, and the aluminium gazebo had started to look aged. The staff team and I, supported financially by the Halcyon House Trust Committee, started to make plans to design a better and more usable space for all to enjoy.

“We employed a local landscape gardener, and together we came up with an exciting and vibrant design that incorporated all our residents’ needs and many of their ideas.”

The whole project, which took several weeks to complete, saw the courtyard fitted with a large all-weather beautiful timber gazebo, decorative stones, shrubbery and gabion walls filled with pebbles and bedding plants.

The pond was also reconstructed to allow the residents to see more of the fish. Ceramic and terracotta pots with plants were added throughout the courtyard, which was finished off with outside lighting, vibrant hanging baskets and a very colourful and stylish aluminium resident peacock, whose name will be decided by a competition for residents and relatives.

The residents, Ann-Marie said, were “completely thrilled” by the designs, and many were keen to try it out before the official opening, playing board games, entertaining guests or just relaxing under the gazebo. Green-fingered residents have already started growing their own produce in the new and full-accessible gardening club area, which is covered by the second gazebo.

“What better way to celebrate these exciting new parts of the residents’ home than a strawberry tea with Pimm’s and lemonade, surrounded by family, friends, the Halcyon House Trust Committee and supporters from our local community. We were also delighted that our special guest, Madam Mayor, was able to attend and cut the ribbon.”

On entering Halcyon House, the Mayor commented on how colourful and welcoming the gardens to the front of the house were. She commended the gazebo and courtyard area, was impressed with the achievements of the gardening club, and wished all the residents and staff good luck for the future.

Also in attendance at the event were several fire fighters from the local station. Although they had to leave shortly after the ribbon cutting as they were on duty, they were thanked for their support with a selection of strawberry scones to take away.

Reverend Anne Taylor, who attended representing St Peter’s Church in Formby, said: “It is wonderful that the residents have such a useable space to be able to create their gardens. It’s impressive to see what they have done so far, and they have great plans for the future of these areas.”

Halcyon House resident, Stephen Jones, added: “I love to sit in the courtyard garden and read my Kindle, and I very much enjoy attending the gardening club.”

Halcyon House’s activities coordinator, Helena Bradshaw, remarked: “The residents are excited to continue to work on the new area.

“They have already planted up a lot of our other outdoor areas, and the new patio is a wonderful space for members of the gardening club to continue growing their own fruit and vegetables, alongside the flowers that attract bees and other garden-friendly insects.”

As well as a new activities space, the rejuvenated courtyard creates more opportunities for the residents to engage further with their local community.

Helena continued: “Our planned ‘cozy choir’ events, involving guest singers from St Peter’s and school choirs, which are already a popular idea with our residents.

“The courtyard provides the perfect outdoor setting for musical activities and entertainment in the summer months, and we intend to have the ‘cozy choir’ events outside. A local ukelele band, whose music our residents have enjoyed many times before, will also be asked to perform under the lights for us, which I am sure will be a memorable evening for all.”

The sunshine, the company, the surroundings, and especially the Pimm’s and our strawberry afternoon tea, made for a very successful event, which was enjoyed by everyone who attended.