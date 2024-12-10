McDonald's north Franchisees including the Liverpool team unite to raise £80,000 for charity

53 McDonald’s restaurants, owned by 27 different Franchisees, have come together for a Virtual Rowing Challenge to raise funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities UK (RMHC). The challenge saw teams from across varies cities including Leeds, Liverpool, Carlisle, Burnley, Manchester, Chester, Blackpool, Preston, Warrington, St Helens, Bradford, Wigan, Bolton, Stockport, The Wirral and Oldham participate in a collective effort to support families in need. This included local Liverpool Franchisees, Mark Blundell and Mark Davis and their teams.

The events were a Virtual Atlantic Rowing Challenge, mirroring the journey that McDonald’s Franchisees Matthew Pitchforth and Dean Fitzmaurice will undertake in December in real life. ‘The World’s Toughest Row’ is a gruelling 3,000-mile journey over approximately 35 days, crossing the Atlantic Ocean from the Canary Islands (La Gomera) to Antigua. Competing as Team GRAFT, Dean and Matthew will face over 40 teams in this ultimate endurance race.

The virtual row raised £80,000 throughout the month-long challenge. All funds went towards Team GRAFTs £1 million fundraising efforts for RMHC UK. On the final day of the virtual rowing tour, volunteers and Franchisees celebrated the conclusion of the event by getting together at Lake Windermere in Cumbria.

McDonald’s Franchisee, Jamie Barraclough, who owns and operates three restaurants in Guiseley, Bradford and Shipley, was the organiser of the month-long event. He said: "I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to all the teams who participated in this year’s Virtual Rowing Challenge. Your dedication and enthusiasm were truly inspiring, and together, we’re made a significant impact for RMHC UK. I also want to wish Dean and Matthew all the luck in the world as they prepare for their incredible journey across the Atlantic in December. Their commitment to this challenge is remarkable, and we will be cheering you on every step of the way!”

Franchisee, Matthew Pitchforth, who will be taking part in the ‘World’s Toughest Row’, said: "Dean and I are incredibly grateful to everyone who participated in the Virtual Rowing Challenge. Seeing so many teams come together from across the region to support RMHC UK has been heartwarming. Your efforts have not only raised vital funds, but also brought us one step closer to our goal of helping families in need. Thank you for being a part of this journey with us. Your support means the world, and we couldn’t have done it without you."

RMHC UK provides invaluable support to families with children in hospital. The charity offers free ‘home away from home’ accommodation, allowing families to stay close to their children in a warm and comfortable environment. With 14 houses across the UK, RMHC UK has been a lifeline for countless families during challenging times.

McDonald’s has been a proud supporter of RMHC UK since 1989, helping over 100,000 families through various fundraising efforts. Customers have played a significant role by donating spare change, rounding up at kiosks, and contributing My McDonald’s Rewards points.

You can donate to Team Graft’s JustGiving page here: JustGiving - Team Graft

https://www.justgiving.com/team/teamgraft