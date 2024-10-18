McDonald’s UK launches a fang-tastic October half term for families

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From exciting Happy Meal® surprises to exclusive offers and spooky fun, this October half term McDonald’s is showing up for families nationwide.

A ghoulishly good Happy Meal®

From 23rd October to 5th November, McDonald’s Happy Meal® introduces six bespoke plush Halloween toys and a special “Monster Ball” book… but the fun doesn’t end there. Customers will also be able to get their hands on limited edition Ghoulish Goodies - a special Halloween twist on the Apple and Grape bags.

Spooky Savings

McDonald's Halloween Happy Meal

McDonald’s is giving families a helping hand with some extra Halloween fun this October half-term. Simply scan the QR code on the Halloween Happy Meal® box to unlock savings on fun-filled attractions and Halloween themed activities. ‘Spooky Savings’ is a collaboration with Kids Pass where Happy Meal® customers can gain access to discounts across various attractions in the UK. Available with every Happy Meal from 23rd October to 5th November.

Dining in? Expect a visit from our special guests!

McDonald’s life-size Halloween Happy Meal characters are making their way to over 140 McDonald’s locations nationwide until November 3rd. If you’re dining in, you might get the chance to meet Vin, Franklin, Cathy, Sergio, Wilbeth, or Bev, who will add some extra fun to your meal! Find your nearest character visit here.

Scare School

McDonald's Crew Members at the first ever Scare School

This year McDonald’s UK introduced the first ever ‘Scare School’ aimed at training crew members from across the country to bring the spooky fun to their restaurants and improve the customer experience for families, particularly during October half term.

Crew took part in a range of activities including ‘how to create a character’, ‘spooky tactics’, face painting and more. The training day is accessible for all crew nationwide via bitesize content available via McDonald’s internal platform, Workplace. Watch out for your extra spooky crew in restaurants this Halloween!

Monster dance off

Families can head to their local McDonald’s restaurants and unleash their inner monster by playing the digital play Monster Dance Off game! Digital play games are fully interactive, projected onto the floor and tables at McDonald's restaurants - available to all families visiting McDonald’s over Halloween