Meet Jess Smith: Liverpool’s Rising Star in Motorsport Media

At just 16 years old, Liverpool’s Jess Smith is already making waves in the motorsport world. With a passion that ignited long before she could even drive, Jess has spent the past two years immersed in the fast-paced universe of racing, transforming her weekends into a whirlwind of engines, interviews, and Instagram-worthy moments.

Her dedication to the sport is evident in her Instagram account, @js.tracksidemedia, where she documents her trackside adventures, interviews with racing talents, and the raw essence of motorsport. From Formula 4 to Formula 1, Jess’s lens captures it all, offering a unique perspective on a sport she’s determined to make her career.

What sets Jess apart isn’t just her age or her impressive résumé of interviews—including chats with F1 sensations Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri—but her relentless drive to bring fresh, youthful energy to motorsport media. “I’ve been lucky to meet and learn from some of the best drivers and teams in the UK,” Jess shares. “Each experience has only deepened my love for motorsport and fuelled my dream to one day work in F1 media.”

While most teenagers are navigating the challenges of high school, Jess is navigating racetracks and media pens. Her weekends are spent crisscrossing the country, soaking up the sights and sounds of engines roaring and crowds cheering. Beyond the glamour, Jess is committed to showing the sport’s human side, sharing stories that resonate with fans old and new.

For Jess, it’s not just about the thrill of the race but also about connecting with the community. She’s eager to collaborate, whether through guest blogs, interviews, or contributing fresh perspectives to platforms like the Liverpool Echo. “I believe that youthful enthusiasm and dedication can offer a new take on a sport that so many love,” she says with conviction.

Jess’s journey is still in its early days, but her ambition is clear: to make her mark in F1 media. For now, she’s focused on building her skills, growing her audience, and sharing her passion with the world. “Motorsport is a world like no other, and I want to help people experience it in the most authentic way possible,” she adds.

With a vision this strong and a passion this undeniable, it’s safe to say that Jess Smith is a name to watch. Whether you’re a die-hard racing fan or new to the motorsport world, her journey is one worth following.

To see the sport through Jess’s eyes, visit @js.tracksidemedia—and keep an eye out for this rising star as she speeds toward her dreams.