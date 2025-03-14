Merseyside care home appeals for people to send cards in celebration of ‘incredible’ resident’s 81st birthday

HC-One’s Broadoak Manor Care Home, in St Helens, Merseyside, is appealing for kind-hearted people to send birthday cards to a resident who is turning 81.

Broadoak Manor resident Sheila Langtry, 80, was born on March 28, 1944, in St Helens. Sheila has led an exciting life, full of love and joy.

Sheila has two siblings – a brother and a sister. In her younger years, Sheila worked as an office worker for Pilkington Glass in St Helens.

Sheila’s favourite things to do include playing bingo and participating in arts and crafts activities. She also loves animals, especially dogs and enjoys watching the soaps on the TV.

Resident at HC-One’s Broadoak Manor Care Home, Sheila Langtry at the plaza cinema

Sheila is a lady of style who loves dressing up for a party, wearing her finest jewellery, and getting her hair done. She has always had a soft spot for animals, including dogs, cats and birds, and she used to love knitting baby clothes.

In her younger years, she enjoyed trips to Blackpool, Southport, and Wales with her sister. Sheila is looking forward to celebrating her birthday party with over family members and friends as well as staff and fellow residents from Broadoak Manor.

The team are helping make Sheila’s birthday wishes come true by appealing to the public to make Sheila’s birthday extra special by sending a birthday card. They are asking for a heartfelt funny message; a funny joke; an interesting postcard or just a reminder of how fabulous she is to be sent to her to make her day extra special.

Broadoak Manor Care Home are asking people to spread the love by showering Sheila with heartfelt birthday cards as it "would mean so much” to her. This would ensure she feels the love, laughter and joy she has given to others over the years.

Resident at HC-One’s Broadoak Manor Care Home, Sheila Langtry sharing her wisdom

When asked what her secret to living a long life is, Sheila Langtry said:

“My secret to living a long life is to build good connections with friends and family.”

Patrick Murphy, HC-One’s Broadoak Manor Care Home Manager, commented:

“From everyone here at Broadoak Manor, we would like to wish Sheila a fantastic 81st birthday. We look forward to celebrating Sheila’s birthday with her.

Resident at HC-One’s Broadoak Manor Care Home, Sheila Langtry with dog

“To mark this amazing milestone birthday, we’re rallying together to get Sheila at least 81 birthday cards – one for every year of her incredible life! Whether it’s a store-bought card, a handmade masterpiece, or just a simple note, we want to fill her day with lots of love and laughter.

“It would mean so much to Sheila, reading the well wishes and messages from others in the local community.”

Any cards people wish to send should be sent to: F.A.O. Mrs Sheila Langtry, Broadoak Manor Care Home, Mulcrow Close, Parr, St Helens, Merseyside, WA9 1HB.