Merseyside charity to stage first-ever fashion show

On March 7, coinciding with International Women’s Day, Refugee Women Connect proudly presents its very first charity fashion show – Strike a Pose – hosted at the iconic Invisible Wind Factory.

A spokesman for the charity said: "Expect a night Liverpool has never seen before as our sensational models take to the stage, showcasing the stunning creations of our eleven talented designers. This is a celebration of fashion, community, diversity and the vital work Refugee Women Connect does."

Strike a Pose is organised and hosted by Amy Farrell and Mia Brent, volunteer fundraising coordinators for RWC and students at the University of Liverpool.

Refugee Women Connect is a Merseyside based charity, working to build a safe life in the UK for all women refugees and asylum seekers. Service users come from all walks of life, including those who have fled situations of conflict, persecution and abuse.

Join us for ‘THE AFTERPARTY’ at Meraki round the corner. A line up curated by @sondergroove and @sixinthecityliverpool, together - SONDER AND THE SIX

Many service users have survived some form of gender-based violence, including sexual abuse, exploitation, human trafficking and female genital mutilation. RWC offers expert support to the women and their children in the community, as well working with policy makers and the wider asylum sector to support their access to social justice.

Practical support is also offered to refugee women and their families. This includes expert casework, accommodation and housing support, school access for children, information sessions and English language classes. Bespoke one-to-one mental health support for women recovering from trauma, as well as group wellbeing sessions, are also provided..

Strike a Pose celebrates empowerment of all, including those that Refugee Women Connect support. This year will celebrate Refugee Women Connect's 20th anniversary, and what a way to celebrate it.

The fashion event will feature collections from aspiring and professional designers including Charlie Supastar, Holly Beasley, Louise Morgan, Colette Castellon, Jemma Adelle, Samir Edwards-Sutton, Emma Rose, Abi Twigg, Charlie Ann Buxton, Freya May and Giina Ferguson.

An RCW spokesman added: "We are humbled to be able to showcase the work of these eleven talented designers, who we have had the pleasure of meeting through this event. The collections focus on a range of topics from neurodivergence, to female empowerment, to the underfunding of the NHS.

"This event has shown us the kindness and generosity of Liverpool creatives, with all of our designers, hair stylists, makeup artists and backstage staff donating their time and efforts to the event.

"We are featuring other creative talents in Liverpool’s music and dance world. Our opening act will be none other than the jazz, neo-soul and funk band Understudy. After two years of collaboratively writing, reinterpreting, performing, and grooving, they have consolidated their repertoire to hail the Erykah Badu’s and Jamiroquai’s of the world to Liverpool’s vibrant music scene, and let the people dance!

"The excitement doesn’t end there, we are collaborating with two female led DJ collectives, Sonder groove and Six in the city, to host our afterparty at Meraki. A one night only collaboration, with a line up that will represent some of Liverpool’s hottest DJ talent including phia, owmad, deejay daisy and more. We cannot wait to dance the night away in celebration of the success of Strike a Pose."

Buy your tickets here: https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Liverpool/Invisible-Wind-Factory-Liverpool/Strike-a-Pose/40596328/