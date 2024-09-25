Merseyside company launches trailblazing platform allowing care workers to set their own pay

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new trailblazing online platform launched by a Merseyside company is set to revolutionise the social care sector by empowering self-employed care workers to set their own pay and choose their own shifts

.Click Shifts, part of the newly launched Flourish brand from The Progress Group, is a pioneering UK platform that allows care workers to take control of their schedules and earnings without any hidden costs.

The platform connects care clients to local, experienced, and vetted carers who can cover shifts at short notice, reducing the need to rely on agencies and avoiding additional fees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Click Shifts is unique in that it does not take a cut from what the carer is paid by the client ensuring care workers receive the full amount for the hours they work.

Click Shifts allows care workers to take control of their pay and earnings

Carers can set their availability, ranging from a minimum of three hours to a maximum of 12 hours daily. Additionally, both carers and care clients can rate each other, ensuring transparency and accountability on both sides.

Chief Executive of The Progress Group, Jayne Worthington, highlighted the significance of this. She said: “The launch of Click Shifts comes at a critical time. With 44 per cent of the UK’s five million unpaid working-age carers living in poverty and 152,000 care worker vacancies in England, there is an urgent need for change.

“Flourish addresses this by offering Click Shifts - a platform that allows self-employed carers to work on their terms, earning what they need by setting their own pay rates, availability, and preferred locations. Unlike other platforms, we ensure that carers receive 100 per cent of their pre-tax earnings with no commission deducted, empowering them to truly take control of their work and financial stability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are proud to launch this initiative in Merseyside, and we plan to roll it out to other areas across the UK in the coming months, helping even more carers and care providers benefit from this innovative approach.”

To register with Click Shifts care workers need to have a cleared DBS check, hold up-to-date training certificates, and provide two references. This ensures that only qualified and reliable professionals are part of the network, maintaining high standards of care.

The launch of Click Shifts has been supported by sector leaders including social care workforce expert and author of Saving Social Care, Neil Eastwood who attended a launch event held yesterday (Monday, September 23) at The Brunch Club, Duke Street, in Liverpool.

Neil said: “It is really good to see products like Click Shifts, which are going to give care workers more empowerment and more autonomy. We really need to change things in the care sector to focus more on the care worker and the offer to them, and Click Shifts is a really great example of that.”

Newly launched Flourish brand

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giving care workers the power to outline their salary expectations is just one of the ways the newly launched Flourish brand aims to address the systemic issues within the social care industry.

Flourish brings together more than 15 years of expertise from three established companies, which are now part of The Progress Group: MyWorkMode, Grey Matter Learning, and AC Education.

MyWorkMode had previously trialled connecting healthcare workers with providers needing shift cover, and Grey Matter Learning and AC Education have delivered high-quality training tailored to the adult’s and children’s social care, and education sectors.

In addition to Click Shifts, three other digital hubs have launched today under the Flourish brand: Click Learning, Click Academy, and Click Community. These enable care workers and educators to advance in their careers by accessing high-quality training whilst championing a connected community of professionals across multiple sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flourish’s vision is to raise standards and the quality of care across adult and children’s social care and education markets.

Jayne Worthington added: “Flourish aims to make a lasting impact on adult’s and children’s social care, and education sectors by providing real solutions to real problems.

“This is about improving work-life balance, raising standards of care, and supporting professional growth. We want to empower employees but also help employers develop and retain skilled professionals in these sectors.

“These are solutions that have been built by the sector, for the sector, and support people working in the sector to deliver the best possible care.”

To find out more visit https://flourish.co.uk