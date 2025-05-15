Merseyside GenZ Sensation and Gospel Musician Joel Baraza shines bright at Aberdeen Fashion Show, taking home Outstanding Artistic Contribution Award.

When Joel Baraza, the young talent from Merseyside took the stage at the Aberdeen Fashion Show 2025, he added to the innovation, artistry, and the collective heartbeat of a city uniting for fashion, culture, and change.

It was the 15th annual Aberdeen Fashion Show, orchestrated by the visionary Dr. Lydia Kemunto Cutler and the Fashion Art Media Group.

This was not just a runway spectacle—it was a movement! Proving that style is not just seen, but it can transform in the way it is felt and lived.

Since its inception in 2010, the Aberdeen Fashion Show has stood as a beacon for young, underrepresented designers, offering them a voice, a future, and a launchpad into the national spotlight. Over the years, this vibrant initiative has evolved into a nationwide platform, drawing creators, thinkers, and dreamers from across the UK, while remaining steadfast in its mission of empowerment, diversity, and inclusion.

This year’s mesmerising showcase was a testament to that vision. A venue alive with bold artistic installations and immersive lighting set the scene for collections spanning avant-garde innovation, Afro-futurism, streetwear rebellion, and sustainable couture.

Designers from London, Birmingham, Glasgow, and beyond brought their finest works—but beyond the exquisite craftsmanship, it was the stories woven into the fabric that resonated most.

One of the evening’s defining moments came from Joel Baraza, a young gospel musician and student at St Helens College in Merseyside, who made his fashion show debut with an electrifying performance. Blending Afrobeat rhythms with contemporary gospel, his voice—powerful, evocative, and unshakably sincere—turned a musical set into an emotionally charged journey that left the audience spellbound.

Joel’s performance transcended entertainment—it was a message, a declaration of hope, perseverance, and artistic resilience. His original song carried themes of triumph, resonating deeply with the diverse crowd . As his final note faded, the thunderous applause was not just for his talent, but for the spirit he embodied. Recognising his impact, the Fashion Art Media Group honoured Joel with an award for Outstanding Artistic Contribution.

Reflecting on his unforgettable performance, Dr. Cutler said, Joel represents everything this platform is about—undiscovered brilliance, unshakable determination, and the power of art to uplift and inspire. His journey is only beginning, but already, it is lighting the way for others.

Joel’s journey, indeed, is gaining momentum. His Aberdeen performance has sparked invitations to cultural events across Coventry, Slough, and other hubs with thriving African and Kenyan communities. His story is now more than his own—it is a call to action for other young artists who may lack conventional opportunities but possess boundless talent.

Beyond fashion and music, this year’s event championed dialogue. A riveting panel discussion, “Fashion as a Tool for Social Change” brought industry leaders, educators, and youth advocates together to explore fashion’s role in addressing inequality, promoting sustainability, and fostering cultural unity. The message was clear!

Fashion is more than fabric:- it is identity, expression, and empowerment.

Backstage, the atmosphere buzzed with excitement and possibility. First-time models, once unsure, now radiated confidence and newfound purpose. Stylists, designers, and passionate volunteers worked in unison ensuring every detail reflected collaboration and community spirit .

As the final model graced the runway and the lights dimmed, one thing was undeniable—this was not just a fashion show – it was a revolution in creativity, a movement of purpose and inclusion, and a testament to the power of art to inspire real change.

Looking ahead, Dr. Cutler and her team are already preparing for the 16th edition. One that promises to be bigger, better, and bolder. “We want to expand—more cities, more collaborations, more young talents discovering their voices. If even one person walks away believing in their potential, then we’ve succeeded.”

For GenZ Joel Baraza and countless other artists who stepped onto Aberdeen’s transformative stage, that belief is already becoming part of their reality and personality.

For the world watching, the Aberdeen Fashion Show reminds us of one undeniable truth—when fashion meets purpose, the results are nothing short of extraordinary.

The teachers and staff at St Helens College in Merseyside must be so proud that, from their college has come young people who are impacting the local and national community and the world, positively.

This story is written by Angela Cook - Adolescent psychologist and parenting teenagers expert – The Founder of Raising Remarkable Teenagers www.RaisingRemarkableTeenagers.com

1 . Contributed Joel with his Award Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Joel and his prize- so well deserved Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Aberdeen Fashion Show Organiser Dr. Lydia Kemunto Cutler Photo: Submitted