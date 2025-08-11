Merseyside Homebuilder’s Donation To Formby Lifeboat Charity

Barratt Homes has continued its community outreach and supported the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) in the Formby area, with a donation of £1,000 to help the lifesaving charity keep coastal visitors safe.

This RNLI lifeguard team, based close to the housebuilder’s Pinewood Park development on Liverpool Road, provides vital beach safety services in the region.

Jordan Harbin, Fundraising and Partnership Lead at the RNLI, said: “Donations like this one from Barratt Homes play a crucial role in funding essential training, equipment and lifesaving operations, ensuring that our volunteer lifeboat crew and lifeguards can respond effectively to emergencies.

“The work we do is invaluable to the local community, protecting both residents and visitors along the coastline. Supporting our charity helps keep RNLI lifesaving services running, which rely entirely on public generosity.”

BM - MWjly25-008314 -Louise (middle) joins Ben and Jake (Left-Right) at Formby Beach

Built in the 1770s, Formby may have been the location of the first lifeboat station in the world (the earliest record of a boat being kept specifically for rescuing the shipwrecked was at Formby, in 1777). The RNLI took over the station in 1894, its volunteer crew were frequently involved with helping stranded vessels. The station closed in 1918 due to WWI.

RNLI lifeguards have patrolled Formby’s beaches since 2010. Crosby is the only beach in the United Kingdom that is patrolled 365 days a year by RNLI lifeguards.

Jordan added: “We encourage everyone to get involved, whether through donations, volunteering or raising awareness, to help us continue our mission of saving lives at sea.”

Rhys Nicholson, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We are delighted to have made this donation to the RNLI lifeguard team in Formby, so that it can continue its great work protecting the local and wider community.

BM - MWjly25-008571 - Barratt Homes is proud to support the Formby RNLI

“We are committed to creating a positive impact on the surrounding areas in which we build. This donation will help ensure that everyone can enjoy the magnificent Merseyside coastline whilst under the protection of a brilliant and praiseworthy charity.”

Formby RNLI Lifeguards are based close to Barratt Homes’ Pinewood Park development, which has five properties remaining before it is completely sold out.

