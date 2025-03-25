Merseyside house hunters get more bang for their buck buying new
For anyone looking to renovate their house to the standard of a brand-new home, it could cost in excess of £70,000 according to the Home Builders Federation.
At Barratt Homes’ Pinewood Park development on Liverpool Road in Formby, the final pair of three bedroom properties is available from £329,000. With a variety of offers saving home buyers thousands on selected properties, it would work out more cost-effective to buy new than it would to renovate a second-hand home.
Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said “Brand-new homes are an investment, and our energy-saving features enable our customers to start their future-proofing today.
“Investing in a new home at our Pinewood Park development could save money spent on renovations and would provide the added assurance that you’re getting a high-quality, energy-efficient home.
“Anyone interested in making a move is encouraged to visit our development to talk about the properties and offers available with our Sales Advisers.”
Home buyers can opt for 105% Part Exchange which guarantees the sale of the customer’s existing property and eliminates the possibility of needing to wait for months for the property to sell.
For those using the scheme, Barratt Homes will arrange for two independent valuations of the home, and make its offer based upon the average price of the valuations.
Not only this, but the housebuilder will offer an additional 5% to the customer giving them 105% of the valuations. For example, if the customer’s home is valued at £200,000, not only will they receive the full figure, but they will also receive an additional £10,000.
Now over 95% sold with two homes remaining, Pinewood Park ensures commuters can benefit from easy access to Liverpool, Thornton and Southport via the A565.
With Formby Railway Station just a short drive from the development, those travelling for work can benefit from direct routes to Southport, Liverpool Central, Liverpool South Parkway and Hunts Cross.
Parents can find peace of mind with a range of highly-rated primary and secondary schools nearby including Redgate Primary School, Woodlands County Primary School, and Range High School.
For more information about any developments in the area, call the sales team at 033 3355 8474 or visit the website.